Octopus Apollo VCT plc

9 July 2020

Intention to Fundraise

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to launch a new offer for subscription in the near future. An offer document containing further details will be available to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.

