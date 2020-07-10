To Nasdaq Copenhagen





10 July 2020





Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of NOK 1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Senior Non-Preferred Notes due 2025, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S’s €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 13 May 2020.

The final terms dated 8 July 2020 and the EMTN Programme dated 13 May 2020 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

Attachment