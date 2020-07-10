New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Explosives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.Blasting Agents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach 24.6 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Segments segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15% share of the global Explosives market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Explosives market in the U.S. is estimated at 6 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.98% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 6.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 6.2 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 213-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Explosives Market in Review
Recent Market Activity
Market Dynamics
Outlook
Blasting Agents to Maintain Dominance
Mining Remains Primary Application
Strong Mining Activities in Developing Regions Boost Explosives
Market
Industry Structure
Global Explosives Manufacturers and their Geographic Presence
Improving Infrastructure Activity to Spur Demand for Explosives
Under-Developed and Developing Countries Drive Growth
Global Mining Industry: Largest End-Use Consumer of Explosives
Rising Steel Production in Developing Countries to Boost Market
Prospects for Explosives
Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys
Explosives Demand
Key Export and Import Statistics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Explosives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AEL Mining Services (South Africa)
Austin Powder Company (USA)
Chemring Group PLC (UK)
Enaex (Chile)
EPC Groupe (France)
EPC-UK (UK)
Hanwha Corporation (South Korea)
Incitec Pivot Limited (Australia)
Dyno Nobel (USA)
MAXAMCorp Holding, S.L. (Spain)
NOF Corp. (Japan)
Orica Ltd. (Australia)
Solar Group (India)
TITANOBEL SAS (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mining and Construction Projects Ignite Explosives Market
Commercial Explosives Demand in Mining and Construction Increases
Large-Scale Mining Activities Propel Mining Explosives Market
Industrial Explosives Market Maintains Momentum
Demand from Asia and Americas on the Rise
Evolution of Industries Drives the Market for Civil Explosives
Futuristic Trends
Explosives and Pyrotechnics Market to Post Decent Growth
Nitrogen Compounds Reign over Global Explosives Market
Industry Moves towards New Blasting Methods
Emerging Trends in Fireworks Market
Silent Fireworks
Daytime Fireworks
Bluer Blues
3-D Choreography
Developments in Drill and Blast Technology Driving Efficiency
and Safety in Fireworks Displays
Improved Software
State-of-the-Art Drill Equipment
Innovative Explosives
Superior Detonation
Safety to Drive Future Innovation
Innovative Blasting Solutions from MAXAM
Australian Researchers to Develop Energetic Materials using 3D
Printing
Variable Prices Affect Explosives Market
Restriction on Transportation of Explosives Drives Localization
of Manufacturing Activities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 75
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443588/?utm_source=GNW
