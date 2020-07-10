New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443591/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hip Prosthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the year 2027.
Shoulder Joint Prosthesis Segment Corners a 5% Share in 2020
In the global Shoulder Joint Prosthesis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$675.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$836.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the
Joint Pain Epidemiology
Recent Market Activity
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Market Growth Inhibitors
Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other
Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth
Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic
Implants Market
Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment
Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare IndustrySignals Promising
Growth in Demand
Global Competitor Market Shares
Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amplitude Surgical (France)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (USA)
Baumer S.A. (Brazil)
ConforMIS, Inc. (USA)
Corin Group PLC (UK)
DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)
DJO Global, Inc. (USA)
Exactech, Inc. (USA)
Extremity Medical, LLC (USA)
Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)
Medacta International (Switzerland)
Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and
Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market
Growth
Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market
Potential
Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth
Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance
Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint
Replacements Drive Market Adoption
Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit
Market Prospects
Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market
Expansion
Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and
Knee Replacements
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth
Opportunities
Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth
Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline
Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics
Population Lends Traction toMarket Growth
Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth
Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries
Cost Containment Issues
Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge
Untapped Market Potential
Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing
Countries: Opportunities in Store
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Longer Life Expectancy
Burgeoning Middle Class
Rising Disposable Incomes
Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty
OrthAlign Develops OrthAlign Plus® for Direct Anterior THR
Cytex Therapeutics Grows Cartilage in Lab for Arthritis Patients
Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries
PEEK Polymer: A Major Material Advancement in Implants
Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need ofthe Hour for Joint
Replacement Surgeries
3D Printing in Orthopedics
Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement
Surgeries
Advancements in Total Hip Replacements
Anterior Approach
Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements
Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements
Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Surgery
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 50

