5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Knee Prosthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.2% CAGR to reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hip Prosthesis segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.6% share of the global Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.4% and 1.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4 Billion by the year 2027.



Shoulder Joint Prosthesis Segment Corners a 5% Share in 2020

In the global Shoulder Joint Prosthesis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$675.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$836.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC

Amplitude Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baumer S.A

ConforMIS, Inc.

Corin Group PLC

DePuy Synthes Companies

DJO Global, Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Extremity Medical, LLC

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Medacta International

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants: Reconstructive Devices for the

Joint Pain Epidemiology

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Market Growth Inhibitors

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other

Orthopedic Disorders: Foundation for Market Growth

Osteoporosis and Other Bone Related Health Concerns: Fast Facts

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific Continues to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Knee Prosthesis Garners a Larger Pie in the Global Orthopedic

Implants Market

Shoulder Prosthesis: The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Hip Prosthesis to Register Moderate Growth

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare IndustrySignals Promising

Growth in Demand

Global Competitor Market Shares

Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amplitude Surgical (France)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC (USA)

Baumer S.A. (Brazil)

ConforMIS, Inc. (USA)

Corin Group PLC (UK)

DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)

DJO Global, Inc. (USA)

Exactech, Inc. (USA)

Extremity Medical, LLC (USA)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (USA)

Medacta International (Switzerland)

Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation (USA)

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Bone and

Joint Related Diseases and Disorders Drive Healthy Market

Growth

Demographic Statistics of Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market

Potential

Advanced Materials & Technologies: Spearheading Growth

Newer Technologies Find Increasing Acceptance

Myriad Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques for Joint

Replacements Drive Market Adoption

Growing Prominence of Trabecular Metal Technology Benefit

Market Prospects

Trend towards Higher-Priced Implants Augurs Well for Market

Expansion

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Facilitate Easier and Safe Hip and

Knee Replacements

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Lucrative Market Growth

Opportunities

Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Market Growth

Risks of Total Hip Replacement on a Decline

Osteoporosis & Arthritis Risk among the Expanding Diabetics

Population Lends Traction toMarket Growth

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important

Opportunity Indicators

Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Cost Containment Issues

Rising Production Cost: A Key Challenge

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

China and India Turbo Charge Future Market Growth

Rural Populations in Low-Income & Developing Countries: Huge

Untapped Market Potential

Steadily Increasing Healthcare Spending in Developing

Countries: Opportunities in Store

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Longer Life Expectancy

Burgeoning Middle Class

Rising Disposable Incomes

Advancements in Stemless Shoulder Arthroplasty

OrthAlign Develops OrthAlign Plus® for Direct Anterior THR

Cytex Therapeutics Grows Cartilage in Lab for Arthritis Patients

Novel Implant Designs for Ankle Replacement Surgeries

PEEK Polymer: A Major Material Advancement in Implants

Reliable Surfaces for Load Bearing: Need ofthe Hour for Joint

Replacement Surgeries

3D Printing in Orthopedics

Novel Techniques for Improving Outcomes of Hip Replacement

Surgeries

Advancements in Total Hip Replacements

Anterior Approach

Liner Advancements for Longer-lasting Replacements

Tracing History of Hip Replacement Advancements

Minimally Invasive Hip Replacement Surgery



