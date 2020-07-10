New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443595/?utm_source=GNW

6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$325.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Upper Endoscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Peptic Ulcer Testing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Peptic Ulcer Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$139 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$110.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110.8 Million by the year 2027.



Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020

In the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$68.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$86.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Biohit Oyj

Biomerica Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

EKF Diagnostics

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd.

Halyard Health Inc.

Kibion AB

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Orion Diagnostica Oy

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon

Recent Market Activity

H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease

Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori

Infection

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market

Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for

H. Pylori Testing

WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer-

Related Deaths

Competitive Scenario

Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the

Market

A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests

Heliprobe? Systems

QuickVue H. pylori gII test

CLOtest Rapid Urease Test

EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)

BreathID® Lab System

Global Competitor Market Shares

Peptic Ulcer Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Biomerica, Inc. (US)

Biohit Oyj (Finland)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

EKF Diagnostics (UK)

Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel)

Halyard Health, Inc. (US)

Kibion AB (Sweden)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)

Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland)

Polymedco CDP, LLC (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns

Focus onto Rapid Testing

Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from

Elderly Population

Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children

Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection

Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori

Detection

Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests

Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption

Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori

Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview

Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by

Guidelines in Select Countries

Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests

DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H.

Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples

FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the

Block

Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children

Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More

Pertinent



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Peptic Ulcer Testing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Peptic Ulcer Testing Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Laboratory Tests (Diagnostic Test) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Laboratory Tests (Diagnostic Test) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Laboratory Tests (Diagnostic Test) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Upper Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Upper Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Upper Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to

2027



Table 11: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (Diagnostic Test) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Laboratories (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Laboratories (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in the United States by

Diagnostic Test: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Peptic Ulcer Testing Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Review

by Diagnostic Test in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Diagnostic Test for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 31: Canadian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Peptic Ulcer Testing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic

Test for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis

by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Peptic

Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market by Diagnostic

Test: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020-2027



Table 50: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Diagnostic Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown

by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in France by Diagnostic

Test: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis by

Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Peptic Ulcer Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown by

Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market by Diagnostic

Test: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Peptic Ulcer Testing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Diagnostic Test for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share

Analysis by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Peptic Ulcer Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020-2027



Table 80: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Diagnostic Test: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share

Breakdown by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Peptic Ulcer Testing Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 83: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Diagnostic Test: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share

Analysis by Diagnostic Test: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Peptic Ulcer Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Diagnostic Test: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Peptic Ulcer Testing Historic Market

Review by Diagnostic Test in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Diagnostic Test for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Peptic Ulcer Testing Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 95: Peptic Ulcer Testing Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Peptic Ulcer Testing Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 41

