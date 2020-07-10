New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Peptic Ulcer Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443595/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Laboratory Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$325.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Upper Endoscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Peptic Ulcer Testing market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Peptic Ulcer Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$139 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$110.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$110.8 Million by the year 2027.
Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020
In the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$68.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$86.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$71.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 176-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Peptic Ulcer Disease - A Global Phenomenon
Recent Market Activity
H. Pylori Infection: The Root Cause of Peptic Ulcer Disease
Diagnosis of Peptic Ulcer Disease - Testing for H. Pylori
Infection
Market Outlook
Developing Countries Lead Peptic Ulcer Testing Market
Rising Incidence of Gastric Cancer: Potential Opportunities for
H. Pylori Testing
WHO Promotes H. Pylori Screening to Prevent Gastric Cancer-
Related Deaths
Competitive Scenario
Select H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests/Test Kits Available in the
Market
A Review of Select H. Pylori Tests
Heliprobe? Systems
QuickVue H. pylori gII test
CLOtest Rapid Urease Test
EZ-H.P. (Bulk) and EZ-H.P. (Professional)
BreathID® Lab System
Global Competitor Market Shares
Peptic Ulcer Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)
Biomerica, Inc. (US)
Biohit Oyj (Finland)
bioMérieux SA (France)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)
EKF Diagnostics (UK)
Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. (Israel)
Halyard Health, Inc. (US)
Kibion AB (Sweden)
Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)
Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. (US)
Orion Diagnostica Oy (Finland)
Polymedco CDP, LLC (US)
Quidel Corporation (US)
Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained increase in Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Turns
Focus onto Rapid Testing
Higher Risk of H. pylori Disease Raises Demand for Testing from
Elderly Population
Differential Accuracy of Diagnostic Tests in Adults and Children
Rapid Tests - Enabling Faster Testing for H. Pylori Infection
Rapid Urease Tests: Most Useful Invasive Test for H. Pylori
Detection
Urea Breath Test - A Gold Standard in Non-Invasive Tests
Availability of Tests Influences Market Adoption
Cost Influencing Choice of Testing for H. Pylori
Recommendations for H. Pylori Diagnostic Tests - An Overview
Diagnostic Methods for H. Pylori Infection as Recommended by
Guidelines in Select Countries
Histology, UBT and SAT: Expensive Yet High-Value Offering Tests
DVC-FISH Test Offers Positive Results in Detecting Viable H.
Pylori Cells in Fecal Samples
FIVH (fluorescence in vivo hybridization) - The New Kid on the
Block
Guidelines for Diagnosing H. Pylori Ulcers in Children
Antibody Tests Not Recommended for Children; Biopsy Tests More
Pertinent
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
