Dublin, July 10, 2020 -- The "Germany Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report
The market for water treatment chemicals in Germany is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 4% during the forecast period.
The market is moderately consolidated with major players accounting for majority of the market. Some of the major players of the market include Ecolab, Kemira, Kurita, Suez, and Solenis, among others.
Rising ground and surface water pollution is a major driving factor for the market studied. However, the hazardous nature of Hydrazine is restraining the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.
Market Trends
Coagulants & Flocculants to Witness the Highest Growth Rate
Power Industry to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing demand from the power and industrial sectors
4.1.2 Rising ground and surface water pollution
4.1.3 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hazardous nature of Hydrazine
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Coagulants & Flocculants
5.1.2 Biocide & Disinfectant
5.1.3 Defoamer & Defoaming Agent
5.1.4 pH & Adjuster & Softener
5.1.5 Scale & Corrosion Inhibitor
5.1.6 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Power
5.2.2 Oil & Gas
5.2.3 Chemical Manufcaturing
5.2.4 Municipal
5.2.5 Mining and Mineral Processing
5.2.6 Food & Beverage
5.2.7 Pulp & Paper
5.2.8 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Dow
6.4.2 Nouryon
6.4.3 Ecolab
6.4.4 Solenis
6.4.5 Kemira
6.4.6 Solvay
6.4.7 Lonza
6.4.8 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
6.4.9 Suez
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Shifting Focus Towards Green Chemicals
