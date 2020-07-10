Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Sports Analytics Software Market by Analytics Type (On-Field and Off-Field), Sports Type (Team Sports {Football, Cricket, Basketball, Hockey, and Others} and Individual Sports {Tennis, Boxing, Athletics, and Others}), Application (Player Fitness and Safety, Player Performance, Broadcast Management, Player and Team Evaluation and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1458

The global sports analytics market size is anticipated to reach over USD 5 billion by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 31% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The sports analytics provides solutions such as and stats facts about any player and other different teams performances. Besides, it also provides access to the numerous information and further enables team management which can be very crucial for the training sessions and matches. Moreover, sports analytics not only provides analysis about players and their performance but it also provides details about fans and social responses. Hence, such factors provide insights about fan's affection which can further inspire players to focus on the sporting measures.

The existing and future sports analytics market developments are outlined to determine the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting factors highlight the sports analytics market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need to enhance players' performance are driving market growth. Also, the rising investments in sports technology are fuelling the global sports analytics market growth. However, the budget constraints for many sports organizations are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the integration of ML and AI technologies is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market in the forthcoming years.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/sports-analytics-software-market

The report also highlights various characteristics of the global sports analytics industry by valuing the market through value chain analysis. In addition, the report comprises several qualitative features of the sports analytics industry that covers market drivers, restraints, as well as key industry opportunities. Additionally, the report offers a comprehensive valuation of the market rivalry along with company profiling of local as well as global vendors.

The sports analytics market has the rigorous competition between the pre-established and new emerging market players. Also, the sports analytics industry players are aiming at potential markets to seize a competitive lead over the other industry players by forming acquiring new startups & other companies, agreements, forming collaboration and partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and expanding their business presence.

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1458

In terms of the analytics type, the market is divided into on-field and off-field. In 2019, the on-field segment accumulated the highest market share and it is likely to do so throughout the forecast period. Also, the on-field segment is anticipated to experience the highest market growth throughout the forecast period. The dominance of this segment is mainly accredited to the growing need to analyze players' fitness and performance.

The North American region is projected to gather the highest market share during the forecast period. The dominance of this region is mainly accredited to the significant developments happening in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to accumulate the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2020-2025. The market growth in this region is primarily accredited to the increasing awareness about the sport analytics solutions among the various organization,

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1458

The major players of the global Sports Analytics market are EXL, SportsSource Analytics, IBM, SAS, GlobalStep, Tableau Software, IceBergs Sports, Catapult, iSportsAnalysis, and Sportradar. Moreover, the other potential players in the sports analytics market are Quant4Sport, Chyronhego, Exasol, Advanced Sports Analytics, and TruMedia Network. The recognized companies are coming up with an innovative and new sports analytics solution. For instance, in July 2019, IBM announced a partnership with Columbus Crew. With this partnership, IBM created the digital experience for Columbus Crew Soccer Club's new stadium which is expected to be open by the year 2021.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Sports Analytics Market by Analytics Type

Chapter 6 Sports Analytics Market by Sports Type

Chapter 7 Sports Analytics Market by Application

Chapter 8 Sports Analytics Market By Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.