Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States water treatment chemicals market is expected to witness a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The market is majorly driven by stringent government regulations to control production and disposal of wastewater. The hazardous nature of hydrazine is likely to act as a restraint to the water treatment chemicals market.
The United States water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented, with the major players accounting to a low share of the market. Key players in the market studied include Kemira, Kurita Water Industries, Solenis, Ecolab, and Suez, among others.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors to Dominate the Market
Municipal Market to Dominate the Industry
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Control Production and Disposal of wastewater
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Biocides & Disinfectants
5.1.2 Coagulants & Flocculants
5.1.3 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
5.1.4 Defoamers & Defoaming Agents
5.1.5 pH & Adjuster & Softener
5.1.6 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Power
5.2.2 Oil & Gas
5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing
5.2.4 Mining & Mineral Processing
5.2.5 Municipal
5.2.6 Food & Beverage
5.2.7 Pulp & Paper
5.2.8 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Nouryon
6.4.2 Albemarle Corp.
6.4.3 Lonza
6.4.4 Solenis
6.4.5 Buckman Laboratories
6.4.6 Accepta
6.4.7 BWA Water Additives
6.4.8 Ecolab
6.4.9 Lanxess
6.4.10 Dow
6.4.11 Chemtreat Inc.
6.4.12 SUEZ
6.4.13 Kemira
6.4.14 Solvay
6.4.15 Kurita Water Industries, Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Shifting Focus Towards Green Chemicals
