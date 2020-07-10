Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for water treatment chemicals in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the chemical manufacturing industry is a major driving factor for the market studied. However, the toxicity of water treatment chemicals is restraining the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.
Key Market Trends
Biocides & Disinfectants to witness the Highest Growth Rate
Power Industry to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The India water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented, with the major players accounting a significantly low share of the market. Key players in the market studied include Suez, ION Exchange Ltd., Chemtex Specialty Limited, Sicagen, and Kemira, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Chemical Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Toxicity Of Water Treatment Chemicals
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Biocides & Disinfectants
5.1.2 Coagulants & Flocculants
5.1.3 Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors
5.1.4 Defoamers & Defoaming Agents
5.1.5 pH & Adjuster & Softener
5.1.6 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Power Generation
5.2.2 Oil & Gas
5.2.3 Chemical Manufacturing
5.2.4 Mining & Mineral Processing
5.2.5 Municipal
5.2.6 Food & Beverage
5.2.7 Pulp & Paper
5.2.8 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Chemtex Speciality Limited
6.4.2 Sicagen
6.4.3 VASU Chemicals
6.4.4 Chembond Chemicals Limited
6.4.5 Zeelproduct
6.4.6 ION EXCHANGE
6.4.7 Ecolab
6.4.8 Kemira
6.4.9 Solenis
6.4.10 Suez
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 The increasing investments in sewage treatment plants in the country is to provide a major growth opportunity to the market studied
