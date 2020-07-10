Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on July 10, 2020, at 11:15 Finnish time

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of a document management system.

The procurement consists of a document management solution, and maintenance and consulting support for the solution. The goal of the solution is a common, centralized and secure document management with clear and effective information processing. The aim is to unify the document management in the agency and enhance the findability and availability of the information. The system to be provided by Innofactor will be based on Innofactor's Dynasty product family.

The estimated total value (excluding VAT) stated by the customer in the procurement decision for the next four years is EUR 950,000.

The Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom started its operation as of January 1, 2019 after the Finnish Transport Safety Agency Trafi, the Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority and a part of the Finnish Transport Agency were combined. Traficom is an authority in permit, license, registration, approval, safety and security matters for traffic and communications. The authority promotes the functionality and safety of traffic and expedites the development of a digital society. It supports sustainable development and makes sure that high quality, safe and reasonably priced communications connections and services are available in Finland.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

