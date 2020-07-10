Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Water Treatment Chemicals Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for water treatment chemicals in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 7% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the consumption of water treatment chemicals is the rising ground and surface water pollution. However, the hazardous nature of hydrazine is expected to restrain the market studied during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors to Dominate the Market
China to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The Asia-Pacific water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major players of the market include Solenis, Ecolab, Kemira, Suez, and Kurita Water Industries, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Ground and Surface Water Pollution
4.1.2 Growing Demand from Power and Industrial Applications
4.1.3 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Flocculants & Coagulants
5.1.2 Biocides & Disinfectants
5.1.3 Defoamers & Defoaming Agents
5.1.4 pH & Adjusters & Softeners
5.1.5 Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors
5.1.6 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Power
5.2.2 Oil & Gas
5.2.3 Chemical Manufcaturing
5.2.4 Mining & Mineral Processing
5.2.5 Municipal
5.2.6 Food & Beverage
5.2.7 Pulp & Paper
5.2.8 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 China
5.3.2 India
5.3.3 Japan
5.3.4 South Korea
5.3.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Dow
6.4.2 Nouryon
6.4.3 Ecolab
6.4.4 Solenis
6.4.5 Kemira
6.4.6 Solvay
6.4.7 Lonza
6.4.8 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
6.4.9 Suez
6.4.10 SNF
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Shifting Focus Towards Green Chemicals
