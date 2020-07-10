Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Water Management Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global smart water management market was valued at USD 7.14 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 13.81 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period.
More than two-third of the world's population will be living in water-scarce areas by 2025, according to Xylem. By 2050, the demand for water is expected to increase by 55%, compared to the 2015 level, due to contamination, which leads to the destruction of water resources by humans.
The worldwide demand for water from the growing population, increasing urbanization, and the cost implications of maintaining aging infrastructure are among the major factors driving the growth of the smart water management market.
Similarly, with the proliferation of IoT, smart cities across various regions are also expected to promote the growth of the market studied. Technological advancements in smart meters and their integration with communication solutions (SCADA, GIS, etc.) have transformed water management in addressing the challenges faced by water utilities, residents, and industries, in terms of erroneous billing and water management.
Owing to the global demand, the need to address the operational issues of water management becomes crucial. Consequently, the adoption of smart water management technologies is expected to gain traction. The smart water management ecosystem consists of sensors, smart meters, communication infrastructure, and supporting software to enable two-way communication, thus, allowing users to gather actionable information and make informed decisions about optimized water distribution and usage.
Key Market Trends
Residential Vertical to Record Huge Penetration
Asia-Pacific to Record the Fastest Growth Rate
Competitive Landscape
The smart water management market is fragmented due to the presence of a large number of companies. Some of the major companies include IBM, GE, Siemens, among others. Some key recent developments in the market include:
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definitions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Growing Need to Manage the Increasing Global Demand for Water
4.2.2 Increasing Demand to Reduce Non-revenue Water Losses
4.3 Market Challenges
4.3.1 Lack of Capital Investments to Install Infrastructure
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4.5 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Solution
5.1.1.1 Asset Management
5.1.1.2 Distribution Network Monitoring
5.1.1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)
5.1.1.4 Meter Data Management (MDM)
5.1.1.5 Analytics
5.1.1.6 Other Solutions
5.1.2 Service
5.1.2.1 Managed Services
5.1.2.2 Professional Services
5.2 End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Industrial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 ABB Ltd.
6.1.2 IBM Corporation
6.1.3 Suez Group
6.1.4 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.5 Schneider Electric (+ Aveva)
6.1.6 Siemens AG
6.1.7 Utility Systems (Micro Mega Holdings Limited)
6.1.8 Hitachi Ltd.
6.1.9 Arad Group
6.1.10 TaKaDu Limited
6.1.11 Sensus Inc. (Xylem Inc.)
6.1.12 Itron Inc.
6.1.13 i2O Water Ltd.
6.1.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
6.1.15 Esri Geographic Information System Company
6.2 Investment Analysis
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bayhql
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: