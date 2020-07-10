TOKYO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) hereby announces that it has determined the remaining terms and conditions concerning the issuance of stock-compensation-type stock options (“Stock Acquisition Rights”), resolved by the IIJ’s Board of Directors on June 24, 2020, to be allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ, as follows.
|Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) of IIJ
|7 Directors
|62 rights
|Executive Officers of IIJ
|14 Executive Officers
|42 rights
About IIJ
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.
For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations
Tel: +81-3-5205-6500 E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir
Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.
Tokyo, JAPAN
Internet Initiative Japan Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: