TOKYO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) announced that the payment regarding the disposal of treasury stocks as the restricted stock compensation, resolved at the IIJ’s Board of Directors held on June 24, 2020, has been completed as described in the following table. For details, please refer to the “Notice Regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stock for Restricted Stock Compensation” disclosed on June 24, 2020.



Overview of the Disposal

(1) Disposal date July 10, 2020 (2) Class and number of shares to be disposed of 19,221 shares of common stock of the Company (3) Disposal price 3,895 yen per share (4) Total disposal price 74,865,795 yen (5) Allottees and number thereof, and number of stocks to be disposed of 7 Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) 11,162 shares

11 Executive Officers 8,059 shares

About IIJ

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

