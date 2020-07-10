Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Technology Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for water and wastewater treatment technology in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 9% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from the industrial sector is a major driving factor for the market studied. However, high cost for water & wastewater treatment technology is restraining the growth of the market studied in the country.
Some of the other driving factors of the market include Increasing Regulations for Water and Wastewater Treatment in the country.
High investments on R&D of water treatment technology is likely to offer a major growth opportunity for the market studied in the coming years. The innovations, and new technologies and ideas are since the reuse of wastewater results in less use of water, thus saving the fast depleting natural resources from extinction.
Key Market Trends
Treatment Equipment to Dominate the Market
Municipal Water and Wastewater Treatment to Dominate the Market
Municipal water and wastewater treatment is required to meet the growing scarcity of water, accompanied by the rapid increase in consumer demand. The major technologies used in the municipal water and wastewater treatment industry include biological treatment, suspended solids removal, and disinfection/oxidation. The urban sewage treatment capacity is also likely to be increased from 217 million cubic meters per day, to 268 million cubic meters per day. China's 13th fifth year plan (FYP, 2016-2020) on Urban Sewage Treatment and Water Recycling Facilities is planning to increase by 31%, from RMB 427 billion to RMB 559 billion, on its water treatment facilities. This is expected to increase the application of improved technology in industrial processes.
Competitive Landscape
The China water & wastewater treatment technology market is moderately fragmented, with the major players occupying a low share of the market. Key players in the market studied include Beijing Capital Co. Ltd, BEWG, Suez, Veolia, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Industrial Sector
4.1.2 Increasing Regulations for Water and Wastewater Treatment
4.1.3 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Technology
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Equipment Type
5.1.1 Treatment Equipment
5.1.1.1 Oil/Water Separation
5.1.1.2 Suspended Solids Removal
5.1.1.3 Dissolved Solids Removal
5.1.1.4 Biological Treatment/Nutrient and Metals Recovery
5.1.1.5 Disinfection/Oxidation
5.1.1.6 Others
5.1.2 Process Control Equipment & Pumps
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Municipal
5.2.2 Food & Beverage
5.2.3 Pulp & Paper
5.2.4 Oil & Gas
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Poultry & Aquaculture
5.2.7 Chemical
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Aquatech
6.4.2 DuPont
6.4.3 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
6.4.4 Ecolab
6.4.5 SUEZ
6.4.6 IDE Technologies
6.4.7 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
6.4.8 Organo Corporation
6.4.9 Beijing Enterprises Water (China) Investment Co. Ltd.
6.4.10 Beijing Capital Co. Ltd.
6.4.11 Veolia
6.4.12 SafBon
6.4.13 Chongqing Water Group Co. Ltd.
6.4.14 Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology
6.4.15 Beijing Urban Drainage Group Co. Ltd.
6.4.16 Chengdu Xingrong Environment Co. Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing R&D on Water Treatment Technology
