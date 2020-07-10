Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for membrane water and wastewater treatment (WWT) in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period.
One of the major factors that is driving the market studied is the growing demand for low-pressure membrane technologies. However, poor fouling resistance of nano porous membranes is restraining the demand for the market studied.
The market is moderately fragmented with the major players accounting for a significantly less share of the total market. The major players in the market studied include Ecolab, Suez, Aquatech, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Kurita Water Industries among others.
Key Highlights
Market Trends
Municipal Industry to Dominate the Market
United States to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand for Low Pressure Membrane Technology
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Membrane Water Treatment Technology
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Microfiltration
5.1.2 Ultrafiltration
5.1.3 Nanofiltration
5.1.4 Reverse Osmosis
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Municipal
5.2.2 Pulp & Paper
5.2.3 Chemical
5.2.4 Food & Beverage
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Power
5.2.7 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 United States
5.3.2 Canada
5.3.3 Mexico
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Aecom
6.4.2 Aquatech International LLC
6.4.3 WS Atkins PLC
6.4.4 Black & Veatch Holding Company
6.4.5 Dow
6.4.6 DuPont
6.4.7 Evoqua Water Technologies
6.4.8 Ecolab Inc.
6.4.9 IDE Technologies
6.4.10 ITT Corporation
6.4.11 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
6.4.12 Louis Berger
6.4.13 Mott Macdonald
6.4.14 Organo Corporation
6.4.15 Ovivo
6.4.16 Paques
6.4.17 Remondis
6.4.18 Schlumberger Limited
6.4.19 Suez
6.4.20 Tetra Tech Inc.
6.4.21 Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Usage of Membrane Bio-reactors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzdnop
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
