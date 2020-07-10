Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment (WWT) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for membrane water and wastewater treatment (WWT) in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period.



One of the major factors that is driving the market studied is the growing demand for low-pressure membrane technologies. However, poor fouling resistance of nano porous membranes is restraining the demand for the market studied.



The market is moderately fragmented with the major players accounting for a significantly less share of the total market. The major players in the market studied include Ecolab, Suez, Aquatech, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Kurita Water Industries among others.



Key Highlights



Among the end-user industries, municipal industry accounts for the highest growth rate and is expected to continue dominating during the forecast period.

Surface Grafting of Fouling-resistant Membrane is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

The United States accounts for the major share of the market studied and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Trends



Municipal Industry to Dominate the Market

The municipal end-user industry accounted for the largest share of membrane water and wastewater treatment market in north America.

Supply of pure water to households is one of the chief requirements for all the governments. The rising scarcity for potable water, coupled with the growing population and increasing water demand, are the major concerns which are driving the demand for membrane water and wastewater treatment in the municipal industry.

Additionally, to increase the availability of water, wastewater which is generated from the domestic households are being treated and reused in the north American region.

Municipal wastewater refers to the water that drains from toilets, showers, sinks, bathrooms, washing machines, dishwashers, and liquid industrial waste. Municipal wastewater should be treated before releasing it into the environment to avoid damage to the environment and to avoid spreading of harmful diseases.

Currently, the United States is one of the largest water reclamation and reuse markets across the globe. With the growing demand for clean water in the country, municipal industry is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the Market

The United States accounts for the largest market share of membrane water treatment chemicals in the region.

The demand for low-pressure membrane in North America is on rise, due to the high level of pollution from industrial, commercial, and residential waste.

There has been increasing adoption of water and wastewater treatment plants in the coastal regions of the country owing to the overcrowding and increasing residential waste in those regions.

Low-pressure membranes are used by plants to provide effective physical disinfection and solids removal, which helps in achieving good wastewater effluent quality. This water can then be used suitably for direct and indirect potable reuse. Specialized applications of pressure membrane process, along with technical innovations, have given rise to its demand in the country.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, United States is expected to dominate the market.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Low Pressure Membrane Technology

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Membrane Water Treatment Technology

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Microfiltration

5.1.2 Ultrafiltration

5.1.3 Nanofiltration

5.1.4 Reverse Osmosis

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Municipal

5.2.2 Pulp & Paper

5.2.3 Chemical

5.2.4 Food & Beverage

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Power

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Canada

5.3.3 Mexico



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aecom

6.4.2 Aquatech International LLC

6.4.3 WS Atkins PLC

6.4.4 Black & Veatch Holding Company

6.4.5 Dow

6.4.6 DuPont

6.4.7 Evoqua Water Technologies

6.4.8 Ecolab Inc.

6.4.9 IDE Technologies

6.4.10 ITT Corporation

6.4.11 Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

6.4.12 Louis Berger

6.4.13 Mott Macdonald

6.4.14 Organo Corporation

6.4.15 Ovivo

6.4.16 Paques

6.4.17 Remondis

6.4.18 Schlumberger Limited

6.4.19 Suez

6.4.20 Tetra Tech Inc.

6.4.21 Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Usage of Membrane Bio-reactors



