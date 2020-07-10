Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Winter Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle; Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement), By Rim Size (12-17; 18-21; 22), By Radial Vs Bias, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe winter tire market is expected to reach $18.8 billion by 2025 on account of stringent winter tire usage guidelines in the region.



Winter tires or snow tires are designed for use in cold weather, ice and snow. These tires are manufactured with advanced rubber resins and compounds which help them to increase traction. Tires designed for winter conditions are optimized to drive at temperatures below 7C and have tread design with bigger gaps. Implementation of winter tire laws and increasing purchasing power of consumers is expected to aid Europe winter tire market over the coming years. Moreover, growing safety concerns and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using winter tires among consumers is forecast to boost demand for winter tires across Europe over the next five years.



Winter tire market in Europe can be segmented based on the vehicle type, demand category, rim size, radial vs bias and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and medium & heavy commercial vehicle. Passenger car dominated the winter tire market in 2019 and the trend in likely to continue over the next five years due to high sales of passenger cars backed by high disposable income levels, growing safety concerns and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of using winter tires among consumers. Between radial and bias, radial segment accounted for the largest share in the market and the trend is likely to continue over the coming years as well.



Major companies operating in Europe winter tire recorded high sale volumes in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Key players operating in the region include Pirelli & C. S.p.A., The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Compagnie Gnrale des tablissements Michelin (CGEM), Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of Europe winter tire market, in terms of value & volume.

To classify and forecast Europe winter tire market based on vehicle type, rim size, demand category, radial vs bias and country.

To identify drivers and challenges for Europe winter tire market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe winter tire market.

To conduct pricing analysis for Europe winter tire market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe winter tire market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Winter Tire Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle)

5.2.2. By Tire Type Radial vs Bias

5.2.3. By Demand Category (OEM and Replacement)

5.2.4. By Rim Size Type

5.2.5. By Company

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Germany Winter Tire Market Outlook



7. France Winter Tire Market Outlook



8. United Kingdom Winter Tire Market Outlook



9. Italy Winter Tire Market Outlook



10. Spain Winter Tire Market Outlook



11. Austria Winter Tire Market Outlook



12. Poland Winter Tire Market Outlook



13. Netherlands Winter Tire Market Outlook



14. Czech Republic Winter Tire Market Outlook



15. Russia Winter Tire Market Outlook



16. Market Dynamics

16.1. Drivers

16.2. Challenges



17. Market Trends & Developments



18. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1. Michelin

19.2. Continental

19.3. Goodyear

19.4. Nokian

19.5. Bridgestone

19.6. Dunlop

19.7. Pirelli

19.8. Hankook

19.9. Firestone

19.10. Kumho tire

(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)



20. Strategic Recommendations



