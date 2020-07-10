Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market, By Product Type, By Packaging Type, By Pack Size, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Growth of non-alcoholic beverage market in India can be attributed to rising awareness about healthy lifestyle & wellness, rising disposable income and an increasing number of people consuming soft drinks and juices with their meals. Moreover, marketing activities by leading brands, including endorsements by leading film stars, have also been driving non-alcoholic beverage consumption in India. Also, changing tastes and preferences of consumers, and consumer propensity towards consumption of food & beverages has led to the rise in the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages.
The non-alcoholic beverage market is categorized into Carbonated Beverages & Non-Carbonated Beverages, among which Non-Carbonated Beverages have witnessed a faster growth and the category is expected to grow at a higher pace than Carbonated Beverages throughout the forecast period as well. Non-Carbonated Beverages category held the majority share in 2019, because of their health benefits, huge popularity and consumer's preferences for a healthy lifestyle.
North India dominated the country's non-alcoholic beverage market in 2019, and the region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Some of the major players operating in India Non-Alcoholic Beverage market are Hindustan Coca Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd (PepsiCo), Dabur Limited, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd., Manpasnad Beverages Ltd., and others.
Years considered for this report:
Objective of the Study
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & By Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Carbonated Vs Non-Carbonated)
5.2.2. By Packaging Type (Bottle, Cans, Others (Tetra-packs & Pouches, etc.))
5.2.3. By Pack Size (Below 250ml, 250ml-1L, Above 1L)
5.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Traditional Department Stores, Modern Department Stores, Convenience Store, Online and Others (Direct Selling, Pharmacies/Chemist, EBOs, etc.))
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.6. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel and By Region)
6. India Carbonated Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & By Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Category (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional/Energy & Sports Drinks, Flavored Drinks and Others (Iced Tea-Lemon, Soda, etc.))
6.2.2. By Packaging Type
6.2.3. By Pack Size
6.2.4. By Distribution Channel
6.3. Pricing Analysis
7. India Non-Carbonated Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & By Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Category (Bottled Water, Fruit Juices & Drinks and Others (Dairy-based Drinks, Lipton Iced Tea, etc.))
7.2.2. By Packaging Type
7.2.3. By Pack Size
7.2.4. By Distribution Channel
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. Supply Chain Analysis
9. Import Export Analysis
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
13. India Economic Profile
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Competition Outlook
14.2. Company Profiles
