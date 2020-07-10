New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721265/?utm_source=GNW

9% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$437 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$854.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$854.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for

Today?s Highly Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Trends in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC)

Market Summarized

Inflight Wi-Fi: Fast Facts

The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity Drive

Strong Demand for Ubiquitous Wi-Fi, Anytime, Anywhere

Recent Market Activity

Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized

Regional Trends in In-flight Wi-Fi Services Summarized

Asia-Pacific

The United States

Europe

Middle East

Latin America

Booming Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger

Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving Demand for IFC

Technologies

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles:

(ASMs)

Global Market Outlook

Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace

North America Dominates Global In-flight Internet Connectivity

Market

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services

Adoption

Leisure Segment to Drive IFC Growth

Key Market Challenges Summarized

Global Competitor Market Shares

In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AeroMobile Communications Limited (UK)

Astronics AeroSat Corporation (USA)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)

Gogo LLC (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

EMS Aviation (USA)

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (USA)

Inmarsat plc (UK)

Kymeta Corporation (USA)

Panasonic Avionics (USA)

SES S.A. (Luxembourg)

SITAOnAir (Switzerland)

SmartSky Networks, LLC (USA)

Thales Group (France)

ThinKom Solutions, Inc. (USA)

TriaGnoSys (Germany)

ViaSat Inc. (USA)

Zodiac Aerospace (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and

Economical Connectivity during Air Travel Drive Strong Market

Growth

In-Flight Connectivity Market to Cross $125 Billion by 2035 and

Create New Lucrative Business Models

Onboard Wireless Internet Transform Expectations of Air Passengers

Airlines to Enhance Operational Efficiencies and Inflight

Connectivity

Inflight Internet Access Drive Brand Loyalty among Air Passengers

Soaring IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for

Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi Services

Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in IP Traffic

?Social Networking on the Move?: Another Major Driver of IP

Traffic

Millennials Demand for Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Augurs

Well for the Market

Lack of ATG Networks, Lower Reliability and Lesser Speed of ATG

Technology Drive Adoption of Satellite-Based Solutions

High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-

flight Connectivity

Disruption in Satellite-Enabled Inflight Internet Connectivity:

A Cause of Concern for Airlines?

Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-

Flight Wi-Fi

In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing

Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Services

Embedded Seatback Solutions

Wireless Solutions

Mobile Solutions

More Screens

Wired Controllers Remain Relevant

Increasing Use of Personal Smartphones

Evolution of Connected Aircrafts: Cyber Security Assumes

Critical Importance

Primary Vulnerabilities & Challenges

Vendors Invest in New Technology

Efforts to Enhance Readiness and Awareness

End-to-End Cyber Security: Need of the Hour

In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity

Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services

Focus on Technology Upgrades to Improve In-flight Wi-Fi Speed

Options for Enhanced Inflight Connectivity are Many

Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight

Wi-Fi Services

Enterprise Shift towards All-IP Communications

Long-Haul Flight Business Travelers Drive Demand for Wi-Fi

Services

In-flight Wi-Fi Popular on Business Routes

BYOD: An Emerging Cost Effective Model

IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment

Location Based Advertising - A Revenue Opportunity

Free Wi-Fi Services for All in the Offing?

Airlines that Currently Offer Free Inflight Wi-Fi

Evolving Trends in Private Jet Segment Spur In-Flight Wi-Fi Demand

Burgeoning Middle Class Population & Rapid Urbanization:

Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Demand for Inflight

Connectivity

Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021,

2028, 2032, and 2036



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



CANADA

Table 4: Canadian In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



CHINA

Table 6: Chinese In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



EUROPE

Table 7: European In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 8: European In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 9: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in France: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



GERMANY

Table 10: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



ITALY

Table 11: Italian In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in Asia-Pacific:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

