New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721265/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$437 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$854.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$854.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 112-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721265/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for
Today?s Highly Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers
Market Drivers in a Nutshell
Trends in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC)
Market Summarized
Inflight Wi-Fi: Fast Facts
The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity Drive
Strong Demand for Ubiquitous Wi-Fi, Anytime, Anywhere
Recent Market Activity
Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized
Regional Trends in In-flight Wi-Fi Services Summarized
Asia-Pacific
The United States
Europe
Middle East
Latin America
Booming Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger
Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving Demand for IFC
Technologies
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities
Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles:
(ASMs)
Global Market Outlook
Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace
North America Dominates Global In-flight Internet Connectivity
Market
Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services
Adoption
Leisure Segment to Drive IFC Growth
Key Market Challenges Summarized
Global Competitor Market Shares
In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AeroMobile Communications Limited (UK)
Astronics AeroSat Corporation (USA)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)
Gogo LLC (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
EMS Aviation (USA)
Hughes Network Systems, LLC (USA)
Inmarsat plc (UK)
Kymeta Corporation (USA)
Panasonic Avionics (USA)
SES S.A. (Luxembourg)
SITAOnAir (Switzerland)
SmartSky Networks, LLC (USA)
Thales Group (France)
ThinKom Solutions, Inc. (USA)
TriaGnoSys (Germany)
ViaSat Inc. (USA)
Zodiac Aerospace (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surging Demand for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and
Economical Connectivity during Air Travel Drive Strong Market
Growth
In-Flight Connectivity Market to Cross $125 Billion by 2035 and
Create New Lucrative Business Models
Onboard Wireless Internet Transform Expectations of Air Passengers
Airlines to Enhance Operational Efficiencies and Inflight
Connectivity
Inflight Internet Access Drive Brand Loyalty among Air Passengers
Soaring IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for
Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi Services
Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in IP Traffic
?Social Networking on the Move?: Another Major Driver of IP
Traffic
Millennials Demand for Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Augurs
Well for the Market
Millennials Demand for Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Augurs
Well for the Market
Lack of ATG Networks, Lower Reliability and Lesser Speed of ATG
Technology Drive Adoption of Satellite-Based Solutions
High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In-
flight Connectivity
Disruption in Satellite-Enabled Inflight Internet Connectivity:
A Cause of Concern for Airlines?
Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In-
Flight Wi-Fi
In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing
Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Services
Embedded Seatback Solutions
Wireless Solutions
Mobile Solutions
More Screens
Wired Controllers Remain Relevant
Increasing Use of Personal Smartphones
Evolution of Connected Aircrafts: Cyber Security Assumes
Critical Importance
Primary Vulnerabilities & Challenges
Vendors Invest in New Technology
Efforts to Enhance Readiness and Awareness
End-to-End Cyber Security: Need of the Hour
In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity
Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services
Focus on Technology Upgrades to Improve In-flight Wi-Fi Speed
Options for Enhanced Inflight Connectivity are Many
Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight
Wi-Fi Services
Enterprise Shift towards All-IP Communications
Long-Haul Flight Business Travelers Drive Demand for Wi-Fi
Services
In-flight Wi-Fi Popular on Business Routes
BYOD: An Emerging Cost Effective Model
IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment
Location Based Advertising - A Revenue Opportunity
Free Wi-Fi Services for All in the Offing?
Airlines that Currently Offer Free Inflight Wi-Fi
Evolving Trends in Private Jet Segment Spur In-Flight Wi-Fi Demand
Burgeoning Middle Class Population & Rapid Urbanization:
Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Demand for Inflight
Connectivity
Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021,
2028, 2032, and 2036
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
EUROPE
Table 7: European In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
GERMANY
Table 10: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
ITALY
Table 11: Italian In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in Asia-Pacific:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 64
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721265/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: