The "COVID-19 Impact on Airport Operations Market by Technology (Passenger Screening, Baggage Scanners, Smart Tag & RFID, E-gate & E-Kiosk, 5G infrastructure, Cybersecurity Solutions and Ground Support Equipment) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the short term, the market is expected to see a huge drop from 2020 to 2021 (12.4%) and is expected to see a slight recovery from 2021 to 2022. The airport operation technologies market in a realist scenario is projected to grow from USD 6.2 billion in 2020 to USD 11.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2025.

This report covers the airport operations market across segments. It aims to estimate the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, including technology and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increasing demand for the thermal scanners and biometric solutions at airport globally is expected to drive the market growth in a COVID crisis

The COVID-19 crisis has created a demand for facial recognition solutions that will have no need for human interference. At the same time, fingerprint scanners are expected to be phased out. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, various airports across countries have ordered thermal scanners and infrared scanners for passenger screening. For instance, demand for thermal imaging cameras that can detect fevers from a distance has soared as nations ramp up surveillance and quarantine measures.

The increase in demand for passenger screening and management systems at airports is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the decrease in air passenger traffic across the globe is limiting the overall growth of the market.

Based on technology, the biometric solutions segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Technologies such as self-service and facial & voice recognition have been introduced for passenger identity, check-ins, and availing boarding passes. These technologies at airports have improved customer service, reduced operational costs, and increased revenues of airlines as well as airports. Airports with such technologies are able to cope with the COVID-19 outbreak better. Demand for smart passenger screening solutions is expected to surge post the COVID-19 pandemic in the long term, as airports will strive to maintain vigilance levels.

The spread of COVID-19 is posing serious challenges for airlines, airports, and their ecosystems. In the long term, however, the pandemic could help catalyze investments in new technologies and radically reshape the industry.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to lead the airport operations market in 2020 Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific warns that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak will significantly impact the region's airports and prevent them from achieving previously-forecasted growth prospects. The airport association urges regulators and governments to implement well-defined adjustments and relief measures tailored to suit local-level contexts.

According to ACI World estimates, Asia Pacific is impacted the worst, with passenger traffic volumes down 24% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to forecasted traffic levels without COVID-19. After fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, China's aviation industry is moving into the recovery stage, and it is unsurprising that Chinese airlines are the ones bucking the global trend and adding capacity. Moreover, Chinese airports are deploying 5G-powered robots for terminal operations, which can help reduce the chances of spreading COVID-19 as well as increase the handling capacity of passengers.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1 Segment Definitions

2.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Airport Operation Technologies Market, by Technology

2.2.2 Exclusions

2.3 Market Size Estimation & Methodology

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Data Triangulation from Secondary Sources

2.3.4 Insights from Primary Sources

2.4 Primary Insights

2.5 Data Triangulation

2.6 Market Sizing & Forecasting

2.7 Research Assumptions

3 COVID-19 Impact on Airport Ecosystem

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact on Airport Value Chain

3.2.1 Equipment Suppliers

3.2.2 Ground Operators

3.2.3 Service Providers

3.2.4 Technology Providers

3.3 Macro Indicators

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Demand for Smart Technologies and Management Systems at Airports

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 Decrease in Passenger Traffic

3.3.2.2 Reduction in Airline Capacity Utilization & Flight Operations

4 Short-Term Strategies of Airport Technology Companies and Operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Impact on Airport Operators

4.2.1 Maintaining Current State of Operations

4.2.2 Health and Safety of Staff, Passengers, and Other Stakeholders

4.2.3 Cost Control and Managing Working Capital

4.2.4 Managing Suppliers, Vendors, and Customers

4.2.5 Capacity Building to Mitigate Similar Threats

4.3 Impact on Airport Technology Companies

4.3.1 Product & Service Offerings

4.3.2 Enhanced Customer Support

4.3.3 Contract Management

4.4 Winning Strategies by Airport Technology Companies

4.5 Publisher Viewpoint

5 COVID-19 Impact on Airport Operation Customers

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Strategic Shifts in Airport Operations

5.2.1 Business/Operating Models

5.2.2 Revenue Mix & Cost Structure

5.3 Airport Operations

5.3.1 Capacity Utilization and Cost Optimization

5.3.2 Technology Use Cases and Innovation

5.3.3 Spending & Investment Priorities

5.3.4 Risk Management and Business Continuity

5.4 Airport Business Strategy

5.4.1 Connected/Smart Airports

5.4.2 Digitalization Trends

5.4.3 Enhancing Passenger Experience

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Airport Operation Technologies Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact on Airport Operation Technologies Market, 2018-2025, (USD Million)

6.2.1 Baggage Scanners

6.2.2 Passenger Screening

6.2.2.1 Handheld Scanners

6.2.2.2 Walk-Through Metal Detectors

6.2.2.3 Full-Body Scanners

6.2.3 E-Gate & Kiosk

6.2.3.1 Smart Biometric Systems

6.2.3.2 Smart Boarding Systems

6.2.4 Cybersecurity Solutions

6.2.5 Smart Tags & RFID

6.2.6 Ground Support Equipment

6.2.7 5G in Airports

7 Regional Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 UK

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 South Korea

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 China

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Middle East

7.5.2 Latin America & Africa

