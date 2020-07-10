Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recloser Market by Control ((Recloser (Electronic, Hydraulic) and Sectionalizer (Resettable Electronic, Programmable Resettable)), Phase (Recloser (Three, Single, Triple Single) and Sectionalizer (Three, Single), Voltage Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global recloser (including sectionalizer) market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for advanced grid protection and control devices are expected to drive the demand for recloser and sectionalizer. Various application types of recloser and sectionalizer are increasing in overhead distribution poles and grid substations, which would further aid the growth of this market. The availability of cheap alternative is a restraint for the growth of the recloser and sectionalizer market.
The programmable resettable sectionalizer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period
The programmable resettable segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the wide use of programmable resettable sectionalizers in three-phase lateral lines. Programmable resettable sectionalizers are widely used in the North America region as the investments in grid modernization, replacement of old installation, and investments in distribution automation is increasing year on year in the region.
The three-phase recloser (including sectionalizer) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
The three-phase segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate of all segments during the forecast period. The demand of three-phase recloser (including sectionalizer) is increasing due to rising demand for three-phase power from industries in countries such as India, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina. Additionally, increasing investments in grid transmission and distribution projects would also fuel the growth of three-phase recloser and sectionalizer.
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global recloser (including sectionalizer) market in terms of market size
Asia Pacific is currently the largest recloser market, followed by North America and Europe. The growth of recloser and sectionalizer market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, distribution network upgrade, and increasing need of power reliability. Also, rising investments in smart grid infrastructure projects that including distribution automation would result in an increased demand for recloser and sectionalizer in the Asia-Pacific region.
Research Coverage
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global recloser market (including sectionalizer) by phase, control type, voltage, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the recloser market
The global market (including sectionalizer) is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive global and regional presence. The leading players in the recloser market are Noja Power (Australia), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens (Germany).
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Recloser and Sectionalizer Market
4.2 Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating
4.3 Recloser Market, By Control Type
4.4 Recloser Market, By Phase Type
4.5 Recloser Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.4 Challenges
6 Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Up to 15 Kv
6.3 16-27 Kv
6.4 27-38 Kv
7 Recloser Market, By Phase Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Three Phase
7.3 Single Phase
7.3 TR
8 Recloser Market, By Control Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electronic
8.3 Hydraulic
9 Sectionalizer Market, By Voltage Rating
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 15 Kv
9.3 16-27 Kv
9.4 27-38 Kv
10 Sectionalizer Market, By Phase Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Three Phase
10.3 Single Phase
11 Sectionalizer Market, By Control Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Resettable Electronic
11.3 Programmable Resettable
12 Recloser Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging
13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019
13.4 Competitive Scenario
13.4.1 New Product Launches
13.4.2 Contracts & Agreements
13.4.3 Investments & Expansions
13.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations
14 Company Profiles
14.1 ABB
14.2 Eaton
14.3 Schneider Electric
14.4 Seimens
14.5 Hubbell
14.6 S&C Electric
14.7 Tavrida Electric
14.8 Entec Electric & Electronic
14.9 G&W Electric
14.10 Noja Power
14.11 Elektrolites
14.12 Ghorit Electricals
14.13 Hughes Power System
14.14 Brush Group
14.15 Ningbo Tianan Group
14.16 Arteche Group
14.17 Nikum Energy Control
14.18 Shinsung Industrial Electric
14.19 Huayi Electric
14.20 Ensto Group
14.21 Annexure
