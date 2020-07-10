Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recloser Market by Control ((Recloser (Electronic, Hydraulic) and Sectionalizer (Resettable Electronic, Programmable Resettable)), Phase (Recloser (Three, Single, Triple Single) and Sectionalizer (Three, Single), Voltage Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recloser (including sectionalizer) market is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.



The increasing demand for advanced grid protection and control devices are expected to drive the demand for recloser and sectionalizer. Various application types of recloser and sectionalizer are increasing in overhead distribution poles and grid substations, which would further aid the growth of this market. The availability of cheap alternative is a restraint for the growth of the recloser and sectionalizer market.

The programmable resettable sectionalizer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period

The programmable resettable segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the wide use of programmable resettable sectionalizers in three-phase lateral lines. Programmable resettable sectionalizers are widely used in the North America region as the investments in grid modernization, replacement of old installation, and investments in distribution automation is increasing year on year in the region.

The three-phase recloser (including sectionalizer) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The three-phase segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate of all segments during the forecast period. The demand of three-phase recloser (including sectionalizer) is increasing due to rising demand for three-phase power from industries in countries such as India, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Argentina. Additionally, increasing investments in grid transmission and distribution projects would also fuel the growth of three-phase recloser and sectionalizer.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global recloser (including sectionalizer) market in terms of market size

Asia Pacific is currently the largest recloser market, followed by North America and Europe. The growth of recloser and sectionalizer market in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization, distribution network upgrade, and increasing need of power reliability. Also, rising investments in smart grid infrastructure projects that including distribution automation would result in an increased demand for recloser and sectionalizer in the Asia-Pacific region.

Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global recloser market (including sectionalizer) by phase, control type, voltage, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the recloser market

The global market (including sectionalizer) is dominated by a few major players that have an extensive global and regional presence. The leading players in the recloser market are Noja Power (Australia), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Schneider Electric (France), and Siemens (Germany).

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Recloser and Sectionalizer Market

4.2 Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating

4.3 Recloser Market, By Control Type

4.4 Recloser Market, By Phase Type

4.5 Recloser Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

6 Recloser Market, By Voltage Rating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 15 Kv

6.3 16-27 Kv

6.4 27-38 Kv

7 Recloser Market, By Phase Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Three Phase

7.3 Single Phase

7.3 TR

8 Recloser Market, By Control Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electronic

8.3 Hydraulic

9 Sectionalizer Market, By Voltage Rating

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Up to 15 Kv

9.3 16-27 Kv

9.4 27-38 Kv

10 Sectionalizer Market, By Phase Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Three Phase

10.3 Single Phase

11 Sectionalizer Market, By Control Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Resettable Electronic

11.3 Programmable Resettable

12 Recloser Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging

13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.4.1 New Product Launches

13.4.2 Contracts & Agreements

13.4.3 Investments & Expansions

13.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations

14 Company Profiles

14.1 ABB

14.2 Eaton

14.3 Schneider Electric

14.4 Seimens

14.5 Hubbell

14.6 S&C Electric

14.7 Tavrida Electric

14.8 Entec Electric & Electronic

14.9 G&W Electric

14.10 Noja Power

14.11 Elektrolites

14.12 Ghorit Electricals

14.13 Hughes Power System

14.14 Brush Group

14.15 Ningbo Tianan Group

14.16 Arteche Group

14.17 Nikum Energy Control

14.18 Shinsung Industrial Electric

14.19 Huayi Electric

14.20 Ensto Group

14.21 Annexure



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oip47e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900