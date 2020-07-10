The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, decided to extend the powers of the Member of the Management Board, Mr. Alar Lagus, until 31 December 2020. With this decision the duration of the powers of the Members of the Management Board are aligned. The Management Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue in a four-member panel: Mr. Ivo Volkov (The Chairman), Mr. Jaan Mäe, Mr. Alar Lagus and Mr. Veljo Viitmann.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee