2 billion by the year 2027. The sudden surge in demand is due to the rise of temperature screening and monitoring as a popular, prominent and even mandatory practice in countries worldwide. With fever being a telltale symptom of COVID-19, this pandemic has pushed up the importance and use case scenarios for thermometers. From consumers, hospitals, healthcare response teams, airports, offices, malls, supermarkets, restaurants to cinema halls, have all stepped up the use of thermometers for screening for COVID-19 infections. Infrared thermometers are widely preferred for screening in large public spaces given their non-contact benefit. As community spread begins in most countries worldwide, over the counter (OTC) sales of digital thermometers in the consumer market are rising as well informed and aware citizens resort to self-screening and monitoring. Use of thermometers among public health officials has also skyrocketed with governments imposing mandatory screening, contact tracing and strict quarantine for people with COVID-19 symptoms. Until a vaccine is ready, temperature monitoring will be the new norm and will become as commonplace as security checks after the 9/11 attacks. With the sudden spurt in demand for medical thermometers, manufacturers are struggling to keep up with supply.



-Crucial to the market’s growth will be continuous technological innovations, developments and launch of advanced electronic variants. The connection between basal body temperature and disease makes clinical thermometry the most important aspect of everyday doctoring. Thermoregulation in humans is vital for healthy organ function and metabolism. Given the fact that raised body temperature as a result of increased antibody production is the first sign that the body is preparing to fight infection, physicians everywhere draw conclusions and make their first hypothesis about the disease based on thermometer readings. As a result, body temperature is one of the vital signs physician watch out for in addition to blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration rate. While new and reemerging infectious diseases is the founding growth driver for the market, other factors also influencing growth include rising consumer awareness over the importance of body temperature monitoring as an effective way to recognize infections prior to clinical diagnosis; higher than global average birth rates in developing countries and the ensuing rise in demand for rectal baby thermometers; growing preference for disposable adult, infant and pediatric thermometers due to concerns over cross infections and hassles associated with regular sterilization; replacement of mercury thermometers with digital thermometers; higher sales of infrared forehead and ear thermometers supported by benefits such as fast, accurate readings and higher hygiene and convenience benefits.



-Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure and the resulting expanding base of hospitals and clinics in countries such as China and India; strong demand for mercury-free thermometers given the safety issues created by a broken mercury thermometer; expanding base of educated and affluent middle class population and the resulting importance of thermometers as an indispensable fixture in household medicine cabinets; spread of highly infectious diseases like Ebola in emerging tropical countries and the ensuing demand for non-contact thermometers.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Increasing Need to Accurately Measure Body Temperature in

Covid-19 Buoys Medical Thermometers Market

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide

Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution (in Percentage) by

Country

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per

Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top

Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)

Body Temperature Checking Takes Precedence in Covid-19 and

Other Infections

Digital Thermometers Dominate the Medical Thermometers Market

Infrared Thermometers Witness Rapid Growth

No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)

Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017

The US and Europe Lead the Global Medical Thermometers Market

Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers

Employers Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost

Thermometer Demand

Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces

United States

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests

amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers

amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure

Governments and Businesses Use Thermometer Guns to Screen

People for COVID-19

Thermal Camera Makers Grapple with Surging Demand amidst

Increasing Focus on Temperature Checks

China Installs Facial Recognition Thermometers in Buses to

Detect Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection in Passengers

Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support

Fight against COVID-19

Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening

Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in

Recent Years

Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to

Identify COVID-19 Hotspots

Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market

Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed

Temperature Monitoring

Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology

Advancement

Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting

Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates

No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market

Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market

Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth

Maximum Error Shown by Mercury Thermometers and Digital

Thermometers over a Temperature Range

Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers

Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention

Issues and Concerns

Mercury Thermometers Near an End

Ban on the Use of Mercury Thermometers

Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers

MACRO DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for

Medical Thermometers

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In

000s)

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population

of 60+ Individuals in ?000s and as a Percentage of Total

Population for 2015 & 2050

Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for

Manufacturers

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P)

Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion

Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in

Thousands: 1950-2050P

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2017-2023



