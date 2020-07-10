New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Thermometers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721218/?utm_source=GNW
2 billion by the year 2027. The sudden surge in demand is due to the rise of temperature screening and monitoring as a popular, prominent and even mandatory practice in countries worldwide. With fever being a telltale symptom of COVID-19, this pandemic has pushed up the importance and use case scenarios for thermometers. From consumers, hospitals, healthcare response teams, airports, offices, malls, supermarkets, restaurants to cinema halls, have all stepped up the use of thermometers for screening for COVID-19 infections. Infrared thermometers are widely preferred for screening in large public spaces given their non-contact benefit. As community spread begins in most countries worldwide, over the counter (OTC) sales of digital thermometers in the consumer market are rising as well informed and aware citizens resort to self-screening and monitoring. Use of thermometers among public health officials has also skyrocketed with governments imposing mandatory screening, contact tracing and strict quarantine for people with COVID-19 symptoms. Until a vaccine is ready, temperature monitoring will be the new norm and will become as commonplace as security checks after the 9/11 attacks. With the sudden spurt in demand for medical thermometers, manufacturers are struggling to keep up with supply.
-Crucial to the market’s growth will be continuous technological innovations, developments and launch of advanced electronic variants. The connection between basal body temperature and disease makes clinical thermometry the most important aspect of everyday doctoring. Thermoregulation in humans is vital for healthy organ function and metabolism. Given the fact that raised body temperature as a result of increased antibody production is the first sign that the body is preparing to fight infection, physicians everywhere draw conclusions and make their first hypothesis about the disease based on thermometer readings. As a result, body temperature is one of the vital signs physician watch out for in addition to blood pressure, pulse rate and respiration rate. While new and reemerging infectious diseases is the founding growth driver for the market, other factors also influencing growth include rising consumer awareness over the importance of body temperature monitoring as an effective way to recognize infections prior to clinical diagnosis; higher than global average birth rates in developing countries and the ensuing rise in demand for rectal baby thermometers; growing preference for disposable adult, infant and pediatric thermometers due to concerns over cross infections and hassles associated with regular sterilization; replacement of mercury thermometers with digital thermometers; higher sales of infrared forehead and ear thermometers supported by benefits such as fast, accurate readings and higher hygiene and convenience benefits.
-Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure and the resulting expanding base of hospitals and clinics in countries such as China and India; strong demand for mercury-free thermometers given the safety issues created by a broken mercury thermometer; expanding base of educated and affluent middle class population and the resulting importance of thermometers as an indispensable fixture in household medicine cabinets; spread of highly infectious diseases like Ebola in emerging tropical countries and the ensuing demand for non-contact thermometers.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Increasing Need to Accurately Measure Body Temperature in
Covid-19 Buoys Medical Thermometers Market
Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide
Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution (in Percentage) by
Country
COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per
Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top
Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)
Body Temperature Checking Takes Precedence in Covid-19 and
Other Infections
Digital Thermometers Dominate the Medical Thermometers Market
Infrared Thermometers Witness Rapid Growth
No. of Cases and Deaths Due to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD)
Worldwide: 2014 to June 2017
The US and Europe Lead the Global Medical Thermometers Market
Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A&D Medical (USA)
American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
Briggs Healthcare (USA)
Cardinal Health, Inc. (USA)
Easywell Biomedicals, Inc. (Taiwan)
Exergen Corporation (USA)
Geratherm Medical AG (Germany)
Hicks Thermometers (India) Limited (India)
Kaz USA, Inc. (USA)
Microlife Corporation (Taiwan)
Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan)
RG Medical Diagnostics (USA)
Terumo Corporation (Japan)
Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Non-Contact Thermometers Score over Contact Thermometers
Employers Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost
Thermometer Demand
Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces
United States
Canada
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests
amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers
amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure
Governments and Businesses Use Thermometer Guns to Screen
People for COVID-19
Thermal Camera Makers Grapple with Surging Demand amidst
Increasing Focus on Temperature Checks
China Installs Facial Recognition Thermometers in Buses to
Detect Symptoms of COVID-19 Infection in Passengers
Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support
Fight against COVID-19
Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening
Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in
Recent Years
Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to
Identify COVID-19 Hotspots
Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market
Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed
Temperature Monitoring
Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology
Advancement
Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting
Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates
No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market
Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market
Digital Thermometers Continue Steady Growth
Maximum Error Shown by Mercury Thermometers and Digital
Thermometers over a Temperature Range
Challenges Associated with Digital Thermometers
Thermometers in Various Hues Attract Customer Attention
Issues and Concerns
Mercury Thermometers Near an End
Ban on the Use of Mercury Thermometers
Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers
MACRO DRIVERS
Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for
Medical Thermometers
Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In
000s)
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population
of 60+ Individuals in ?000s and as a Percentage of Total
Population for 2015 & 2050
Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for
Manufacturers
Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region
Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P)
Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion
Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in
Thousands: 1950-2050P
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
