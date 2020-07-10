Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Imaging Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global optical imaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the optical imaging market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic imaging centers.



The major growth drivers for this market are the increasing prevalence of ophthalmological disorders, the rise in noninvasive technologies, widening application areas of optical imaging technology, and growing need to minimize the use of radiation technologies.



The study includes the optical imaging market size and forecast for the global optical imaging market through 2024, segmented by technique, product, therapeutic area, application, end-user and region.



Some of the optical imaging companies profiled in this report include St. Jude Medical, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Bioptigen, Topcon, Canon, Headwall Photonics, Optovue, Perkinelmer, Koninklijke Philips and Agfa Healthcare.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global optical imaging market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by various applications such as by technique, product, therapeutic area, application, end user, and region.

Regional analysis: Global optical imaging market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for optical imaging in the global optical imaging market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for optical imaging in the global optical imaging market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global optical imaging market by technique (optical coherence tomography, hyperspectral imaging, near-infrared spectroscopy, and photoacoustic tomography), product (OCT imaging system, spectral imaging system, PAT imaging system, diffuse optical tomography, diffuse optical spectroscopy and others), therapeutic area (ophthalmology, neurology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology and others) , application (pathological imaging, intra-operative imaging and others), end user (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic imaging centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (ROW))?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the optical imaging market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the optical imaging market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this optical imaging market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the optical imaging market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the optical imaging market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this optical imaging market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this optical imaging area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this optical imaging market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Optical Imaging Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Optical Imaging Market by Techniques

3.3.1: Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

3.3.2: Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI)

3.3.3: Near-infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS)

3.3.4: Photoacoustic Tomography (PAT)

3.4: Global Optical Imaging Market by Products

3.4.1: OCT Imaging System

3.4.2: Spectral Imaging System

3.4.3: PAT Imaging System

3.4.4: Diffuse Optical Tomography

3.4.5: Diffuse Optical Spectroscopy

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global Optical Imaging Market by Therapeutic Area

3.5.1: Ophthalmology

3.5.2: Neurology

3.5.3: Oncology

3.5.4: Cardiology

3.5.5: Dermatology

3.5.6: Others

3.6: Global Optical Imaging Market by Application

3.6.1: Pathological Imaging

3.6.2: Intra-operative Imaging

3.6.3: Others

3.7: Global Optical Imaging Market by End-user

3.7.1: Hospitals and Clinics

3.7.2: Diagnostic Imaging Centers

3.7.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Optical Imaging Market by Region

4.2: North American Optical Imaging Market

4.2.1: Market by Techniques: Optical Coherence Tomography, Hyperspectral Imaging, Near-infrared Spectroscopy, and Photoacoustic Tomography

4.2.2: Market by Product: (OCT Imaging System, Spectral Imaging System, PAT Imaging System, Diffuse Optical Tomography, Diffuse Optical Spectroscopy and Others

4.2.3: Market by Therapeutic Area: Ophthalmology, Neurology, Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, and Others

4.2.4: Market by Application: Pathological Imaging and Intra-Operative Imaging and Others

4.2.5: Market by End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and Others

4.3: European Optical Imaging Market

4.4: APAC Optical Imaging Market

4.5: RoW Optical Imaging Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Optical Imaging Market by Techniques

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Optical Imaging Market by Product

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Optical Imaging Market by Therapeutic Area

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Optical Imaging Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Optical Imaging Market by End-user

6.1.6: Growth Opportunities for Global Optical Imaging Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Optical Imaging Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Optical Imaging Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: St. Jude Medical

7.2: Carl Zeiss Meditec

7.3: Bioptigen

7.4: Topcon Corporation

7.5: Headwall Photonics

7.6: Optovue, Perkinelmer

7.7: Koninklijke Philips

7.8: Agfa-Gevaert



