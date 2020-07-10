Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Application (Machine Translation, Information Extraction, Automatic Summarization, Text Classification, Sentiment Analysis, Others), Data Type (Text, Voice/Speech, and Image), End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Education, Others), and by Region, Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market size is expected to surpass USD 41 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of ~23 %. This is owing to the growing demand for analyzing the data generated from conversations, social media, and other sources to enhance the customer experience. NLP allows devices and systems to read, understand and provide insights by analyzing human languages. One of the major use of NLP is in customer service centers and Healthcare. In Healthcare, it is used to recognize and predict diseases based on the patient’s electronic health records and speech. Similarly, in customer service centers, it is being used to predict customer demand in real-time and allowing services agents to provide optimal solutions. However, the initial setup costs rise and a lack of skilled professionals to understand the outcome of NLP is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The report also highlights numerous aspects of the global Natural Language Processing by evaluating the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the report covers numerous qualitative aspects of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry in market drivers, restraints, and key industry opportunities. Furthermore, the report offers a complete assessment of the market rivalry along with company profiling of local as well as global vendors.

The Natural Language Processing (NLP) market has strong competition among the well-established as well as new emerging players. Also, the Natural Language Processing technology players are targeting prospective markets to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players by forming agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, forming collaboration and partnerships, and expanding their business presence.

Based on the application segment, the market is bifurcated into machine translation, information extraction, automatic summarization, text classification, sentiment analysis, and others. It is expected that the sentiment analysis segment will have to have the highest growth rate in this market throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for data-driven insights to enhance the customer experience. social media monitoring and workforce management.

North America is expected to contribute significantly in this market during the forecast period 2020–2025. This is due to the rapid developments in infrastructure and the high adoption of digital technologies in the region. Also, the presence of the majority of the key players in these regions is boosting the demand for NLP in North America. The US is expected to have the largest market share in the North American market, however, Canada will witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players in the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market are Google, IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Apple, AWS, and Facebook. The other potential players in the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market are Inbenta Technologies, 3M, Veritone, Dolbey, Narrative Science, Lexalytics and Automated Insights. The NLP market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe. It has been observed that the well-established companies are coming up with innovative and new versions of NLP technologies.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Application

Chapter 6 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Data Type

Chapter 7 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by End-user

Chapter 8 Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Region

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.