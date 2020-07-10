New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anesthesia Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721208/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach US$303.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laryngeal Mask Airways segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Anesthesia Disposables market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Anesthesia Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$160.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$160.9 Million by the year 2027.
Endotracheal Tubes Segment Corners a 14.7% Share in 2020
In the global Endotracheal Tubes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$76.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$111 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 162-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market
Recent Market Activity
Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment
Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced
by LMAs
Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand
towards Single-Use Products
Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs
Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in
Children
LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption
Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on
Select Parameters
Leveraging on Low Costs
Increasing Shift towards Disposables
Technological Advancements
Competition
Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Anesthesia Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ambu A/S (Denmark)
Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Northern Ireland)
Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)
Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)
Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)
Mercury Medical (USA)
Smiths Medical, (USA)
Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market
Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables
Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs
Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care
Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market
Growth
Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia
Disposables
Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
