3 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Anesthesia Breathing Circuits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR to reach US$303.8 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laryngeal Mask Airways segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.4% share of the global Anesthesia Disposables market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Anesthesia Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$178.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$160.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$160.9 Million by the year 2027.



Endotracheal Tubes Segment Corners a 14.7% Share in 2020

In the global Endotracheal Tubes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 0.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$73.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$76.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$111 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 1.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 162-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ambu A/S

Armstrong Medical Ltd.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Hamilton Medical AG

Intersurgical Ltd.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Mercury Medical

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Vyaire Medical Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Anesthesia Disposables: A Mature Market

Recent Market Activity

Breathing Circuits and LMAs Dominate the Market

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Breathing Circuits - A Major Anesthesia Disposable Segment

Endotracheal Tubes Market Driven by Coated Variants, Replaced

by LMAs

Increasing Concerns on Nosocomial Infections Tilt Demand

towards Single-Use Products

Anti-microbial Coatings Gain Attention in ETTs

Increasing Availability of Cuffed ETTs to Drive Adoption in

Children

LMAs See Sizable Growth in Adoption

Endotracheal Tubes Vs Laryngeal Mask Airways - A Comparison on

Select Parameters

Leveraging on Low Costs

Increasing Shift towards Disposables

Technological Advancements

Competition

Anesthesia Face Masks Witness Steady Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Anesthesia Disposables Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ambu A/S (Denmark)

Armstrong Medical Ltd. (Northern Ireland)

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland)

Intersurgical Ltd. (UK)

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)

Mercury Medical (USA)

Smiths Medical, (USA)

Teleflex, Inc. (USA)

Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging Population Drives Anesthesia Disposables Market

Rise in Surgical Procedures Spurs Sales of Anesthesia Disposables

Disposables: Vital to Reduce Cross-Contamination and HAIs

Pediatric Airway Management - A Key Component of Intensive Care

Spurt in Medical Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

Cardiovascular Diseases: A Significant Contributor to Market

Growth

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Anesthesia

Disposables

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Market Gains from Increase in Cosmetic Surgeries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 56

