Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA

Vélizy-Villacoublay, France – July 10, 2020 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), “The 3DEXPERIENCE Company”, announces, as per as its liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA implemented on January 7, 2015 and its update of June 18, 2019, that the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2020:

- 69,994 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and

- €17,430,567.60 in cash.

It is reminded that:

at the time of implementation of the liquidity contract on January 7, 2015, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 0 Dassault Systèmes stocks;

€10,000,000 in cash.

Pursuant to the amendment dated October 26, 2017, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €10,000,000 to €15,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

Pursuant to the amendment dated December 13, 2018, an additional contribution of €5,000,000 was made, increasing from €15,000,000 to €20,000,000 the resources of the liquidity agreement.

At the time of implementation of the new liquidity contract on June 18, 2019, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

62,557 Dassault Systèmes stocks, and;

€17,496,140.38 in cash.

From January 2, 2020 June 30, 2020 the following transactions have been carried out:

6,561purchases, and

7,353 sales.

During the same period, the volume of securities traded, amounted to:

566,071 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €80,234,673.80 purchases;

569,056 Dassault Systèmes stocks and €81,203,374.20 sales.

Are indicated below the detailed transactions during the same period:





PURCHASES SALES Date Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Transactions quantity Securities quantity Capital in EUR Total 6,561 566,071 80,234,674.9 7,353 569,056 81,203,375.5 02/01/2020 00 00 00.0 84 8,000 1,181,583.4 03/01/2020 15 1,500 219,825.0 84 7,000 1,034,613.0 06/01/2020 50 6,000 881,950.0 00 00 00.0 07/01/2020 00 00 00.0 69 7,000 1,042,651.3 08/01/2020 36 3,200 472,800.0 108 9,000 1,353,420.0 09/01/2020 22 1,500 227,997.1 33 3,000 461,000.0 10/01/2020 04 1,500 231,000.0 48 3,000 464,000.0 13/01/2020 11 1,500 231,000.0 00 00 00.0 14/01/2020 17 3,000 461,425.0 00 00 00.0 15/01/2020 00 00 00.0 78 6,000 935,900.0 16/01/2020 20 3,200 497,475.0 00 00 00.0 17/01/2020 00 00 00.0 60 5,000 786,938.4 20/01/2020 15 1,200 188,640.0 22 1,200 189,487.2 21/01/2020 61 5,500 859,950.0 33 5,500 865,950.6 22/01/2020 00 00 00.0 21 3,000 479,500.0 23/01/2020 47 5,000 797,572.6 34 5,000 802,780.2 24/01/2020 40 3,000 486,900.0 38 6,000 975,400.0 27/01/2020 131 13,000 2,091,758.7 00 00 00.0 28/01/2020 51 10,700 1,710,846.3 82 6,700 1,077,535.0 29/01/2020 48 4,000 640,235.8 91 10,000 1,609,977.5 30/01/2020 73 11,000 1,750,910.0 00 00 00.0 31/01/2020 102 8,700 1,371,161.0 39 4,000 638,450.6 03/02/2020 18 1,884 295,317.0 40 5,000 790,700.0 04/02/2020 51 5,000 789,473.0 06 1,000 159,300.0 05/02/2020 00 00 00.0 98 9,500 1,525,020.9 06/02/2020 88 9,500 1,488,988.0 74 7,000 1,097,755.2 07/02/2020 120 13,000 2,046,278.4 05 604 96,519.2 10/02/2020 32 3,200 493,635.0 37 2,241 348,425.8 11/02/2020 12 2,500 388,350.0 29 2,770 433,890.0 12/02/2020 26 3,200 496,675.0 18 2,000 312,200.0 13/02/2020 34 5,200 800,915.0 08 600 93,090.0 14/02/2020 84 8,225 1,260,672.5 50 4,225 653,125.0 17/02/2020 50 6,000 928,650.0 56 6,000 933,122.4 18/02/2020 44 5,200 800,000.0 183 16,000 2,483,683.3 19/02/2020 13 1,500 234,075.0 65 6,500 1,025,925.0 20/02/2020 82 10,000 1,564,504.8 26 4,200 659,030.0 21/02/2020 53 5,200 804,350.0 00 00 00.0 24/02/2020 88 11,000 1,669,140.0 00 00 00.0 25/02/2020 101 11,000 1,636,050.0 58 6,000 911,646.7 26/02/2020 80 9,200 1,334,355.0 157 13,200 1,928,466.8 27/02/2020 91 13,000 1,886,830.0 35 4,000 585,301.6 28/02/2020 106 11,000 1,534,739.7 87 10,000 1,406,808.9 02/03/2020 126 14,000 1,967,199.0 94 10,000 1,431,691.7 03/03/2020 00 00 00.0 146 14,000 2,033,100.0 12/03/2020 68 9,000 1,080,894.5 54 6,000 734,599.1 13/03/2020 29 5,056 610,676.0 154 15,000 1,841,887.7 16/03/2020 68 8,000 898,687.2 70 7,000 804,442.1 17/03/2020 31 4,000 427,150.0 41 4,000 441,100.0 18/03/2020 02 250 28,425.0 26 3,000 345,850.0 19/03/2020 50 8,650 994,105.0 20 5,900 741,900.0 20/03/2020 72 6,500 801,211.0 66 7,500 933,278.3 23/03/2020 156 17,000 2,020,821.8 61 7,500 910,709.8 24/03/2020 25 2,000 238,796.5 135 12,000 1,477,610.4 25/03/2020 90 9,000 1,167,914.2 32 4,000 561,034.4 26/03/2020 81 12,122 1,526,777.4 43 5,054 642,475.5 27/03/2020 38 3,000 376,650.0 72 7,500 964,025.0 30/03/2020 23 1,452 187,183.8 82 6,000 787,684.3 31/03/2020 137 10,000 1,320,330.8 72 5,500 751,550.0 01/04/2020 87 10,773 1,406,244.5 105 15,953 2,127,574.5 02/04/2020 129 10,000 1,252,750.0 00 00 00.0 03/04/2020 104 11,500 1,388,400.3 00 00 00.0 06/04/2020 00 00 00.0 21 2,000 242,450.0 07/04/2020 42 4,500 551,175.0 47 4,500 566,425.0 08/04/2020 00 00 00.0 93 8,881 1,116,814.0 09/04/2020 09 1,000 128,050.0 48 5,569 727,644.4 14/04/2020 61 5,000 656,498.8 69 5,000 665,470.6 15/04/2020 82 7,000 919,026.3 148 9,000 1,192,526.3 16/04/2020 00 00 00.0 118 12,000 1,644,891.0 17/04/2020 71 9,000 1,248,211.4 57 1,277 178,907.7 20/04/2020 125 8,000 1,097,450.0 87 6,000 838,325.0 21/04/2020 73 6,500 874,853.0 00 00 00.0 22/04/2020 00 00 00.0 69 6,500 881,002.0 23/04/2020 150 10,000 1,363,759.4 00 00 00.0 24/04/2020 74 6,000 809,584.8 225 16,346 2,246,514.2 27/04/2020 00 00 00.0 133 6,000 834,385.3 28/04/2020 176 11,500 1,588,401.1 47 2,977 417,870.1 29/04/2020 130 10,500 1,406,981.3 144 6,292 858,624.6 30/04/2020 82 5,000 671,844.1 00 00 00.0 04/05/2020 47 4,000 527,689.0 10 1,000 133,050.0 05/05/2020 04 1,000 132,450.0 71 10,000 1,346,250.0 06/05/2020 07 2,500 337,500.0 120 5,500 747,327.4 07/05/2020 00 00 00.0 109 8,000 1,109,400.0 08/05/2020 75 2,000 279,667.3 53 2,000 281,368.5 11/05/2020 88 8,000 1,106,503.6 00 00 00.0 12/05/2020 158 4,053 555,236.6 29 2,000 276,694.0 13/05/2020 166 5,100 701,972.8 98 5,100 704,989.9 14/05/2020 33 3,700 498,210.0 07 914 124,258.3 15/05/2020 00 00 00.0 49 3,286 449,678.4 18/05/2020 00 00 00.0 97 10,000 1,401,725.4 19/05/2020 74 6,250 867,287.5 00 00 00.0 20/05/2020 00 00 00.0 331 9,000 1,261,487.9 21/05/2020 185 7,000 980,667.4 130 3,500 494,025.0 22/05/2020 01 87 11,962.5 182 6,498 917,462.1 25/05/2020 00 00 00.0 01 3,000 436,350.0 26/05/2020 01 1,000 147,950.0 11 1,000 148,500.0 27/05/2020 65 5,000 737,974.6 00 00 00.0 28/05/2020 00 00 00.0 108 4,000 593,950.0 29/05/2020 00 00 00.0 37 1,000 153,200.0 01/06/2020 35 3,500 528,275.0 05 1,000 154,250.0 02/06/2020 11 1,000 150,300.0 17 2,500 379,975.0 03/06/2020 00 00 00.0 67 3,000 456,722.2 04/06/2020 36 3,000 458,147.6 00 00 00.0 05/06/2020 133 5,000 756,669.4 33 3,000 459,414.7 08/06/2020 139 6,000 899,853.6 28 2,000 303,000.0 09/06/2020 34 1,000 151,465.0 64 4,000 611,460.0 10/06/2020 102 4,000 610,883.8 177 6,000 923,704.8 11/06/2020 95 6,000 901,108.7 128 2,500 376,844.2 12/06/2020 199 14,000 2,072,003.5 29 2,000 299,000.0 15/06/2020 82 4,000 574,438.5 86 4,000 583,038.3 16/06/2020 00 00 00.0 119 7,000 1,041,302.8 17/06/2020 32 769 114,380.0 134 8,500 1,281,333.3 18/06/2020 162 6,000 903,726.6 00 00 00.0 19/06/2020 00 00 00.0 145 7,000 1,070,009.5 22/06/2020 106 4,000 609,643.3 38 2,435 374,558.1 23/06/2020 11 1,000 152,825.0 12 1,000 153,950.0 24/06/2020 88 4,500 679,036.5 00 00 00.0 25/06/2020 19 2,000 296,500.0 06 2,000 301,700.0 26/06/2020 00 00 00.0 131 8,065 1,235,366.8 29/06/2020 66 6,000 905,850.0 86 4,000 606,645.0 30/06/2020 00 00 00.0 70 4,769 725,822.9

