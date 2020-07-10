OTTAWA, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broccolini’s management team welcomed Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson yesterday for a ground-breaking ceremony of their fourth mega project undertaken for e-commerce giant Amazon. Located within the CitiGate Corporate Business Park in Barrhaven, the new state-of-the-art facility will be the second built by Broccolini for Amazon in the National Capital region. Once completed, the new fulfillment center, which is a fast-tracked project scheduled to be delivered in 2021, will stand at approximately 2.7 million square feet, and will become the largest single-phase industrial facility ever developed in Canada. With projects in Toronto, Montreal and now a second “built-to-suit” fulfillment center in Ottawa, Canadian Real Estate & construction firm Broccolini is a market leader in industrial construction.

“With today’s ground-breaking, Broccolini now has over 2.3 billion dollars of projects currently under development,” stated Michael Broccolini, VP Business and Development. “With the Barrhaven fulfillment center and many more major construction sites underway or in their final planning stages, Broccolini is continuously looking to hire more highly-trained professionals for timely delivery of its projects,” added Mr. Broccolini.

“This is another Broccolini project that will help the economic recovery in Ottawa by creating hundreds of jobs during construction and 1,000 full-time jobs when it opens in 2021. This is what we need to diversify our local economy and keep employment strong across the city and in Barrhaven,’’ stated Ottawa City Mayor Jim Watson.

“The robotics technology at this large campus is an excellent fit for Barrhaven and Ottawa. Thanks to the strong team at Ottawa EcDev and Broccolini, this project will open in Fall 2021," said Jan Harder, Councillor and Chair of Ottawa’s Planning Committee, Barrhaven.

“We are proud that Broccolini’s expertise is now serving to build the future of Canadian business,” stated James Beach, Broccolini’s Director of Real Estate and Business Development. “This partnership with Amazon, as well as others with major players such as Canadian Tire and IKEA, helped establish Broccolini as a key industrial builder & developer for Eastern Canada. It is clear to us that what we are building great relationships in Ottawa, Toronto and Montréal,” added Mr. Beach.

About Broccolini

Broccolini is a leading single-source provider of construction, development and real-estate services in Canada. The company caters to the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential markets and provides a wide range of services, acting variously as a general contractor, construction manager, project manager, property manager and developer. Broccolini’s Real Estate Management subsidiary currently owns and manages a portfolio of more than 40 properties, representing a total of over 11 million square feet of assets.

