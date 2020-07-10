Company Announcement no. 58 – 2020

Copenhagen, July 10th, 2020





GreenMobility will enter Helsinki to extend its Nordic green car sharing business





GreenMobility prepares to launch its car sharing service in Helsinki in Q4 2020 with an expected fleet of 200 electric vehicles. From Helsinki, GreenMobility sees additional potential synergies in also including Espoo and Vantaa during 2021.

Helsinki has a strong focus on green innovative solutions for mobility and is therefore an ideal market for GreenMobility. The city was the first to adopt UN Sustainable Development Goals and has a detailed action plan to make the city carbon neutral by 2035, where GreenMobility will play a significant role. Car sharing is naturally welcomed by the city of Helsinki to help achieve the sustainability goals.

GreenMobility has an ambition to offer its car sharing solution in all larger Nordic cities, and with Helsinki the company now covers 5 Nordic cities, with more to follow. Through shared customer service, marketing and platform across these cities, GreenMobility expects operational synergies with its existing operations in Sweden and Denmark, benefiting customers traveling between the Nordic cities.

Depending on the final launch date, it is not expected that the service in Helsinki will contribute significantly to the overall result of GreenMobility’s in 2020, but will have a positive effect going forward.









GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 EVs in Copenhagen; 200 EVs in Malmø and Gothenburg, and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 75,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North GM in Copenhagen.