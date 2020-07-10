New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721196/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$595.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ferro-Alloy Castings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$234.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal Stampings segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$129.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$123.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$123.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Corners a 20% Share in 2020

In the global Non-Ferrous Metal Castings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$72.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$89.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$82.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 860-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alcoa Corp.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Bharat Forge Ltd.

DAYTON Lamina Corp.

Doncasters Group

Georg Fischer Ltd.

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Magna International Inc.

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Precision Castparts Corp.

SeAH Besteel Corp.

Shiloh Industries Inc.

Sumitomo Corp.

Tower International

Voestalpine AG

Worthington Industries

Wyman-Gordon







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Manufacturing Sectors

Promise Stronger Growth for Metal Stamping, Forgings and

Castings Industry

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Developing Countries Continue to be Growth Engines

Continued Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Adds to the

Demand for Metal Stampings,Forgings and Castings in Developing

Countries

Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Supplement DecliningGrowth in

BRICs in the Coming Decade

Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alcoa Corporation (USA)

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

Bharat Forge Limited (India)

DAYTON Lamina Corporation (USA)

Doncasters Group (UK)

Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Meridian Lightweight Technologies (USA)

Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)

Wyman-Gordon (USA)

SeAH Besteel Corporation (South Korea)

Shiloh Industries Inc. (USA)

Sumitomo Corporation (Japan)

Tower International (USA)

Voestalpine AG (Austria)

Worthington Industries (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Metal Stamping - Major Product Market

Ferro-Alloy Castings - The Fastest GrowingProduct Category

Gray Iron Castings - The Most Popular Ferro-AlloyCastings Category

Non-Ferrous Metal Castings Segment Maintains SteadyDemand

Riding on Aluminum Castings Demand

Aluminum Castings Represent the Most Popular Category While

Magnesium Castings Remains the Fastest Growing

Inevitable Rise in Demand for Production Machinery to Drive

Demand for Metal Stampings, Forgings & Castings

Demand for Industrial Valves Aids in Market Growth

Encouraging Growth in Commercial Aircraft OrdersAugur Well for

the Market

Global Focus on Solar & Wind Energy Sector HelpSpur Market

Opportunities in Power Industry

Key Opportunity Indicators

Rise in Automotive Production Augurs Well forthe Market

Market Opportunities

Key Issues & Challenges

Emergence of Plastics as a Fast Growing SubstituteBothers the

Market - A Major Challenge

Captive In-house Casting Operations of End-Customers

Threatening Market Prospects for Dedicated Metal Casters

Growing Raw Material Prices & Supply Concerns Continue to Post

Stiff Challenge

Newer Possibilities in Forging Processes Deploying High-

Entropy-Alloys

Stereolithography for the Process of Investment Casting

Micro Cold Forging Process Maximizes Service Life of Forging Dies

Revolutionary Metal 3D Printing to OvercomeShortcomings of

Traditional Metal Casting

Additive Manufacturing Improves Durability andMechanical

Properties of Forging Preforms

New Isothermal Press Technology Facilitates Forgingof Titanium

Aluminide

Development of Specialized Aerospace Materials Spurs Innovation

in Metal Stampings,Forgings and Castings

Robotic Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castingsto Rise in

Popularity

Precision Stampings Comes to the Fore

Technological Trends in Forging Segment

R & D Efforts Promise a Bright Future for Magnesium Castings

Innovation in Magnesium Alloys

Other Developments Over the Years

A New Approach to Semi-Solid Metal (SSM) Casting

Finite-Element Analysis (FEA)

Brush-based Active Robotic Deburring (BARD)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Statistical Process Control (SPC)

Direct Shell Production Casting (DSPC)

Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI)

New Technology from Georg Fischer

New Casting-Cleaning System from Seghers Keppel

Lost Foam Casting - No Longer Ignored

Natural Aging Aluminum Cast Alloys



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Ferro-Alloy Castings (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Ferro-Alloy Castings (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Ferro-Alloy Castings (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Metal Stampings (Product Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Metal Stampings (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Metal Stampings (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Non-Ferrous Metal Castings (Product Segment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Non-Ferrous Metal Castings (Product Segment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Non-Ferrous Metal Castings (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Metal Forgings (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Metal Forgings (Product Segment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Metal Forgings (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in the

United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 21: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 24: Japanese Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 29: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: French Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 36: French Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 39: German Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Metal Stampings, Forgings,

and Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: United Kingdom Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Spanish Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 48: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 51: Russian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 53: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 63: Australian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 65: Indian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 66: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 69: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Metal Stampings,

Forgings, and Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2020-2027



Table 74: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 80: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 87: Mexican Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: The Middle East Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 96: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product

Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Iranian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020-2027



Table 101: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Middle East Metal Stampings, Forgings, and

Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings Market in

Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 114: African Metal Stampings, Forgings, and Castings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 716

