Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Activities in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the real estate industry which comprises commercial, industrial and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination. It includes information on the state and size of this sector, performance statistics and corporate actions in the sector.

There are profiles of 129 companies including real estate agencies such as Pam Golding, Rawson and Seeff, property funds such as Vukile, Rebosis and Oasis Crescent, developers such as Calgro M3 and Nu-Way and special zones such as the East London Industrial Development Zone and Coega.

Real Estate Activities: The real estate sector's performance largely depends on economic drivers and has been challenged by slow economic growth during the past few years. The number of companies listed in the JSE's real estate sectors increased since 2017, but their market capitalisation declined by 64.4% between 2017 and November 2019 as South Africa moved into recession. Between November 2019 and April 2020, property share prices lost 34.2% as the outbreak of the coronavirus severely impacted global and local markets.

Coronavirus: The industrial, commercial and residential property sectors and developments in these sectors have been hard hit by the lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus, which has resulted in estate agents shutting down as property deals come to a halt, and industrial, commercial and residential tenants unable to pay rent. In some cases they have been given relief in the form of deferred payment holidays, rental discounts and limitations on the possibility of being evicted. With the deeds office and municipalities shut in April, no property transfers were expected to take place, and the backlog may take months to clear. Several listed property companies announced they are postponing or cancelling dividend payments.

Key Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Government Initiatives
5.3. Input Costs
5.4. Water and Electricity Supply Constraints
5.5. Labour
5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.7. Cyclicality
5.8. Crime and Security
5.9. Environmental and Social Concerns

6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites

Company Profiles - Commercial Property Investment & Management Companies

  • Sable Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd
  • Vukile Property Fund Ltd
  • Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd
  • Redefine Properties Ltd
  • Resilient REIT Ltd
  • Fortress REIT Ltd
  • Tower Property Fund Ltd
  • Emira Property Fund Ltd
  • SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd
  • Growthpoint Properties Ltd
  • Sanlam Ltd
  • Zenprop Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Accelerate Property Fund Ltd
  • Arrowgem Ltd
  • Delta Property Fund Ltd
  • Freedom Property Fund Ltd
  • Investec Property Fund Ltd
  • Oasis Crescent Property Fund
  • Octodec Investments Ltd
  • Pareto Ltd
  • Texton Property Fund Ltd
  • Equites Property Fund Ltd
  • Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd
  • Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd
  • Ascension Properties Ltd
  • Liberty Holdings Ltd
  • Atterbury Property (Pty) Ltd
  • Mbako Property Fund (Pty) Ltd
  • Old Mutual Ltd
  • Stor Age Property REIT Ltd
  • Hyprop Investments Ltd
  • Orion Real Estate Ltd
  • Merchant and Industrial Properties Ltd
  • Putprop Ltd
  • Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd
  • Arrowhead Properties Ltd
  • Adrenna Property Group Ltd
  • Rebosis Property Fund Ltd
  • Tradehold Ltd
  • Stenprop Ltd
  • Visual International Holdings Ltd
  • Acsion Ltd
  • Beare Properties (Pty) Ltd
  • Sargas (Pty) Ltd
  • City Lodge Hotels Ltd
  • Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd
  • AFHCO Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
  • Heriot REIT Ltd
  • Exemplar REITail Ltd
  • Hammerson PLC
  • Raven Property Group Ltd
  • Sirius Real Estate Ltd
  • Free State Development Corporation
  • RPP Developments (Pty) Ltd
  • WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd
  • Abland (Pty) Ltd
  • Keystone Investments (Pty) Ltd
  • Investec Property (Pty) Ltd
  • Rabie Property Group (Pty) Ltd
  • Tongaat Hulett Developments (Pty) Ltd
  • Group Five Ltd
  • Renprop (Pty) Ltd
  • Summercon Holdco (Pty) Ltd
  • Zotos Brothers (Pty) Ltd
  • Swish Property Group (Pty) Ltd
  • TCI Properties (Pty) Ltd
  • Westbrook Residential Development (Pty) Ltd
  • Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd
  • Nu-Way Housing Developments (Pty) Ltd
  • Power Development Projects (Pty) Ltd
  • Trustgro Developments (Pty) Ltd
  • Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd
  • Sun International Ltd
  • Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd
  • Tsogo Sun Hotels Ltd
  • Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd
  • East London Industrial Development Zone SOC Ltd
  • Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Company SOC Ltd
  • Atlantis Special Economic Zone Company SOC Ltd
  • AIDA National Franchises (Pty) Ltd
  • Electronic Realty Associates (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
  • Geffen International Realty Franchises (Pty) Ltd
  • Pam Golding Properties (Pty) Ltd
  • Everybody Wins Real Estate Franchising (Pty) Ltd
  • Seeff Property Services (Pty) Ltd
  • Property Referral Network (Pty) Ltd
  • First Realty Central (Pty) Ltd
  • Realty One International Property Group (Pty) Ltd
  • My Africa Properties (Pty) Ltd
  • Leapfrog Property Group (Pty) Ltd
  • Just Property Group Holding (Pty) Ltd (The)
  • Wakefields Real Estate (Pty) Ltd
  • Jawitz Properties (Pty) Ltd
  • Firzt Realty (Pty) Ltd
  • Rawson Residential Franchises (Pty) Ltd
  • Fieldspace Property Managers (Pty) Ltd
  • Excellerate Real Estate Services (Pty) Ltd
  • Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd
  • Maxprop Holdings (Pty) Ltd
  • RMG Management Group SA (Pty) Ltd
  • Trafalgar Property Management (Pty) Ltd
  • Hermans and Roman Property Solutions (Pty) Ltd
  • Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers Ltd
  • JHI Retail (Pty) Ltd
  • Strategic Real Estate Managers (Pty) Ltd
  • DDP Valuers (Pty) Ltd
  • Rode and Associates (Pty) Ltd
  • Cape Value (Pty) Ltd
  • Appraisal Corporation CC
  • Mills Fitchet (Gauteng) CC
  • Broll Valuation and Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd
  • Corporate Valuations CC
  • S A Appraisers and Valuers CC
  • Mills Fitchet (East Coast) CC
  • Mills Fitchet (KZN) CC
  • Mills Fitchet (Natal) (Pty) Ltd
  • Mills Fitchet (PWV) (Pty) Ltd
  • Mills Fitchet Valuations (Pty) Ltd
  • Magnus Penny Associates CC
  • Mills Fitchet Africa (Pty) Ltd
  • Spectrum Valuations and Asset Solutions (Pty) Ltd
  • Intelligent Debt Management (Pty) Ltd
  • Ooba (Pty) Ltd
  • BetterLife Group Ltd
  • MultiNET Home Loans (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3s705q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900