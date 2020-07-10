Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Activities in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the real estate industry which comprises commercial, industrial and residential properties, as well as property development, property valuation and bond origination. It includes information on the state and size of this sector, performance statistics and corporate actions in the sector.



There are profiles of 129 companies including real estate agencies such as Pam Golding, Rawson and Seeff, property funds such as Vukile, Rebosis and Oasis Crescent, developers such as Calgro M3 and Nu-Way and special zones such as the East London Industrial Development Zone and Coega.



Real Estate Activities: The real estate sector's performance largely depends on economic drivers and has been challenged by slow economic growth during the past few years. The number of companies listed in the JSE's real estate sectors increased since 2017, but their market capitalisation declined by 64.4% between 2017 and November 2019 as South Africa moved into recession. Between November 2019 and April 2020, property share prices lost 34.2% as the outbreak of the coronavirus severely impacted global and local markets.



Coronavirus: The industrial, commercial and residential property sectors and developments in these sectors have been hard hit by the lockdown following the outbreak of coronavirus, which has resulted in estate agents shutting down as property deals come to a halt, and industrial, commercial and residential tenants unable to pay rent. In some cases they have been given relief in the form of deferred payment holidays, rental discounts and limitations on the possibility of being evicted. With the deeds office and municipalities shut in April, no property transfers were expected to take place, and the backlog may take months to clear. Several listed property companies announced they are postponing or cancelling dividend payments.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Government Initiatives

5.3. Input Costs

5.4. Water and Electricity Supply Constraints

5.5. Labour

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Cyclicality

5.8. Crime and Security

5.9. Environmental and Social Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Company Profiles - Commercial Property Investment & Management Companies



Sable Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Eris Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Vukile Property Fund Ltd

Fairvest Property Holdings Ltd

Redefine Properties Ltd

Resilient REIT Ltd

Fortress REIT Ltd

Tower Property Fund Ltd

Emira Property Fund Ltd

SA Corporate Real Estate Ltd

Growthpoint Properties Ltd

Sanlam Ltd

Zenprop Property Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Accelerate Property Fund Ltd

Arrowgem Ltd

Delta Property Fund Ltd

Freedom Property Fund Ltd

Investec Property Fund Ltd

Oasis Crescent Property Fund

Octodec Investments Ltd

Pareto Ltd

Texton Property Fund Ltd

Equites Property Fund Ltd

Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

Public Investment Corporation SOC Ltd

Ascension Properties Ltd

Liberty Holdings Ltd

Atterbury Property (Pty) Ltd

Mbako Property Fund (Pty) Ltd

Old Mutual Ltd

Stor Age Property REIT Ltd

Hyprop Investments Ltd

Orion Real Estate Ltd

Merchant and Industrial Properties Ltd

Putprop Ltd

Montagu Homes (Pty) Ltd

Arrowhead Properties Ltd

Adrenna Property Group Ltd

Rebosis Property Fund Ltd

Tradehold Ltd

Stenprop Ltd

Visual International Holdings Ltd

Acsion Ltd

Beare Properties (Pty) Ltd

Sargas (Pty) Ltd

City Lodge Hotels Ltd

Tourvest Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Legacy Hotels and Resorts (Pty) Ltd

AFHCO Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Inframax Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Heriot REIT Ltd

Exemplar REITail Ltd

Hammerson PLC

Raven Property Group Ltd

Sirius Real Estate Ltd

Free State Development Corporation

RPP Developments (Pty) Ltd

WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd

Abland (Pty) Ltd

Keystone Investments (Pty) Ltd

Investec Property (Pty) Ltd

Rabie Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Tongaat Hulett Developments (Pty) Ltd

Group Five Ltd

Renprop (Pty) Ltd

Summercon Holdco (Pty) Ltd

Zotos Brothers (Pty) Ltd

Swish Property Group (Pty) Ltd

TCI Properties (Pty) Ltd

Westbrook Residential Development (Pty) Ltd

Calgro M3 Holdings Ltd

Nu-Way Housing Developments (Pty) Ltd

Power Development Projects (Pty) Ltd

Trustgro Developments (Pty) Ltd

Peermont Global (Pty) Ltd

Sun International Ltd

Kat Leisure (Pty) Ltd

Tsogo Sun Hotels Ltd

Coega Development Corporation (Pty) Ltd

East London Industrial Development Zone SOC Ltd

Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone Company SOC Ltd

Atlantis Special Economic Zone Company SOC Ltd

AIDA National Franchises (Pty) Ltd

Electronic Realty Associates (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Geffen International Realty Franchises (Pty) Ltd

Pam Golding Properties (Pty) Ltd

Everybody Wins Real Estate Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Seeff Property Services (Pty) Ltd

Property Referral Network (Pty) Ltd

First Realty Central (Pty) Ltd

Realty One International Property Group (Pty) Ltd

My Africa Properties (Pty) Ltd

Leapfrog Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Just Property Group Holding (Pty) Ltd (The)

Wakefields Real Estate (Pty) Ltd

Jawitz Properties (Pty) Ltd

Firzt Realty (Pty) Ltd

Rawson Residential Franchises (Pty) Ltd

Fieldspace Property Managers (Pty) Ltd

Excellerate Real Estate Services (Pty) Ltd

Broll Property Group (Pty) Ltd

Maxprop Holdings (Pty) Ltd

RMG Management Group SA (Pty) Ltd

Trafalgar Property Management (Pty) Ltd

Hermans and Roman Property Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Oasis Crescent Property Fund Managers Ltd

JHI Retail (Pty) Ltd

Strategic Real Estate Managers (Pty) Ltd

DDP Valuers (Pty) Ltd

Rode and Associates (Pty) Ltd

Cape Value (Pty) Ltd

Appraisal Corporation CC

Mills Fitchet (Gauteng) CC

Broll Valuation and Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd

Corporate Valuations CC

S A Appraisers and Valuers CC

Mills Fitchet (East Coast) CC

Mills Fitchet (KZN) CC

Mills Fitchet (Natal) (Pty) Ltd

Mills Fitchet (PWV) (Pty) Ltd

Mills Fitchet Valuations (Pty) Ltd

Magnus Penny Associates CC

Mills Fitchet Africa (Pty) Ltd

Spectrum Valuations and Asset Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Intelligent Debt Management (Pty) Ltd

Ooba (Pty) Ltd

BetterLife Group Ltd

MultiNET Home Loans (Pty) Ltd

