The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires nursing homes to notify residents and their families within 12 hours of the coronavirus being detected within the facility. Nationwide data released by the federal government in June showed that long term care facilities experienced almost 26,000 resident deaths and 449 staff deaths as a result of the pandemic. Some industry experts argue that the number is likely to be higher since this data includes only federally regulated nursing homes and not assisted living facilities.



Legislation under consideration in Michigan would prohibit nursing homes from housing COVID-19 patients unless the facilities have demonstrated the ability to care for them. Facilities would be required to show that they can provide adequate staffing and personal protective equipment. Currently, stable patients with COVID-19 are allowed to be transferred to nursing homes provided that they are kept isolated from other residents. Under the proposed legislation, Michigan officials would be required to create dedicated facilities for patients with COVID-19 who are ineligible for admission to other long term care facilities.



