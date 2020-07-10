VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, is pleased to announce the expansion of its brand protection products with the launch of LumaChrome™ colour-shifting film into the brand protection market.



Nanotech has designed several unique colour combinations with multiple application formats exclusively for the brand protection marketplace. LumaChrome colour-shifting film can be customized with brand names, logos or taglines and is available in multiple widths and formats or can be converted into pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) labels, patches, or stripes for direct application.

Nanotech’s LumaChrome colour-shifting film is an established technology that has been used for decades with over 30 banknote denominations and multiple secure ID applications in over ten countries. LumaChrome offers quick, intuitive authentication through a crisp colour transition when the viewing angle is changed. It is a proven solution that is secure, simple to explain, and easy to recognize at multiple angles and variable lighting conditions.

An increasing number of brands are looking for solutions that allow the consumer to quickly validate their products and distinguish genuine goods from counterfeits. LumaChrome security film can be used for brand protection, anti-counterfeiting, and smart packaging in multiple industries including pharmaceuticals, cannabis, electronics, imaging supplies, etc. To request samples, please contact info@nanosecurity.ca or click here.

“We have successfully enhanced our proven technology by developing a new colour palette exclusive to the brand protection market,” said Troy Bullock, President and CEO of Nanotech. “By combining overprinted text and multiple application formats we are able to offer a compelling new product for the brand protection market.”

LumaChrome colour-shifting film is produced at Nanotech’s highly secure production facility in Thurso, QC. The Company utilizes two large roll-to-roll optical thin film deposition coaters with the ability to operate up to four separate deposition zones simultaneously. Nanotech has the unique ability to produce highly customizable films with the capacity to deliver more than 250,000 m2 of film a month.

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company’s website www.nanosecurity.ca, the Canadian disclosure filings website www.sedar.com or the OTCMarkets disclosure filings website www.otcmarkets.com.

Nanotech Security Corp.: Investor Relations: Kelley Ryshak Sean Peasgood info@nanosecurity.ca sean@SophicCapital.com +1.604.678.5775 +1.647.699.9845

