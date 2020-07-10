New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721139/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Engine & Transmission, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.3% CAGR to reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Safety & Security segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30% share of the global Automotive Sensors market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027.
Chassis Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020
In the global Chassis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 234-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Advancements in Vehicular Technology
Automotive Sensors - A Market Overview
Major Application Areas for Automotive Sensors
Automotive Steering Sensors Market: An Overview
Collision Avoidance Sensors Market - An Overview
Automotive Pressure Sensors - An Insight
Automotive Temperature Sensors - An Overview
Sensors for Self-Driving Vehicles
A Review of Long-Standing Demand Drivers for Automotive Sensors
Global Automotive Production Trends
Global Economic Conditions
Growth in Number of Electronic Components per Vehicle
Impact of Exogenous Factors
Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for
Automotive Sensors
Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Allegro MicroSystems LLC (USA)
Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
Bourns, Inc. (USA)
CASCO (Germany)
Continental AG (Germany)
CTS Corporation (USA)
Delphi Technologies (USA)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)
Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. (Japan)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Kistler Group (Switzerland)
Melexis NV (Belgium)
Micralyne, Inc. (USA)
NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.), Inc. (USA)
Novotechnik U.S., Inc. (USA)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH (Germany)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Sensata Technologies (USA)
SSI Technologies, Inc. (USA)
TDK-Micronas GmbH (Germany)
TT Electronics Plc (UK)
Valeo S.A. (France)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Government Initiatives and Technologies Making Roads Safer
Sensor Manufacturing Continues to Move to Low Cost Countries
Miniaturization Ruling the Roost in the Automotive Sensors Market
Automotives Propel CMOS Image Sensors
Sensor Innovations to Transform Automotive Sector
Significance of Automotive Sensors
R&D and Innovation
Emerging Trends in Automotive Position Sensor Market
Growth Factors
MEMS Sensors Market - Making Rapid Inroads into the Automotive
Market
Dynamics of the Automotive MEMS Sensor Market
Hall Effect ICs Dominate the Automotive Magnetic Sensor Market
Rise in Vehicle Sales & Production to Sustain Demand for
Automotive Sensors
Basic Products - the Choice in Developing Markets
Developed Markets Continue to Lap up Advanced Sensor Technologies
Sensors Designed for Powertrain Applications - Traditional
Revenue Contributors
Increasing Use of On-Board Vehicle Health Monitoring &
Diagnostic Systems Drives Growth
ESC & ABS Become Standard - Drive Demand for Sensors in Chassis
Applications
TPMS Grows in Prominence - Drives Demand for TPMS Sensors
Safety Technologies on the Rise - Boost Demand for Automotive
Sensors
Use of Sensors in Futuristic Smart Safety Systems
Airbags - A Key Safety Application Area
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Adoption of Adaptive Cruise Control Systems Augurs Well
for the Market
Automotive OEMs Continue to Evince in ADAS Integration
Radar Based ADAS Systems Remain Reliable & Accurate Option
Image Based Sensors - The Cost Effective Option
Growing Incorporation of Vehicle Security Applications to Boost
Demand for Automotive Sensors
Growing Demand for Comfort & Convenience to Boost Robust Demand
for Sensors in Body Electronics Segment
Intelligent Wiper Systems to Drive Demand for Sensors
Opportunity Indicator
Intelligent Headlights Rise in Popularity - To Boost Demand for
Sensors
Fuel Efficiency & Emission Control Drive Demand for Automotive
Sensors
Regulatory Mandates Fuel Growth in Automotive Sensors Market
Favorable Government Regulatory Support Benefits Market Growth
for ADAS
OEM Focus on Product Differentiation Drives Demand for
Automotive Sensors
Innovative Powertrain & Transmission Technologies Offer
Lucrative Opportunities
Automotive Haptics Offer Opportunities for Automotive Sensors
Thrust towards Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Automobiles to Fuel
Growth
Cost Effective Sensors to Encourage Commercialization of
Autonomous Vehicles
Integrated Systems Fast Gaining Prominence
Sensor Fusion Becomes Order of The Day for Modern Automotive
Platforms
Modularization Gains Prominence among Sensor Manufacturers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Sensors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Sensors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Engine & Transmission (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Engine & Transmission (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Engine & Transmission (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Safety & Security (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Safety & Security (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Safety & Security (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Chassis (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Chassis (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Chassis (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Body (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Body (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Body (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Automotive Sensors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Automotive Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Automotive Sensors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Automotive Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Automotive Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Automotive Sensors in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automotive Sensors Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Automotive Sensors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Automotive Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Automotive Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 32: Automotive Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Automotive Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Automotive Sensors Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Automotive Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Automotive Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Automotive Sensors in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Automotive Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Automotive Sensors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Automotive Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Automotive Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Automotive Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Automotive Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Automotive Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Sensors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Automotive Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Automotive Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Automotive Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Automotive Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Automotive Sensors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Automotive Sensors Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Automotive Sensors Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Automotive Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Automotive Sensors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Automotive Sensors Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Sensors Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Automotive Sensors Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Automotive Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Automotive Sensors Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Automotive Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Automotive Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Automotive Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Automotive Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Automotive Sensors Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Automotive Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Automotive Sensors Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Automotive Sensors Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Automotive Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Automotive Sensors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Automotive Sensors Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Automotive Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Automotive Sensors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 95: Automotive Sensors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Automotive Sensors Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Automotive
Sensors in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Automotive Sensors Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Automotive Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Automotive Sensors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Automotive Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Automotive Sensors Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Sensors in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Automotive Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Automotive Sensors Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Automotive Sensors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Automotive Sensors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Automotive Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Automotive Sensors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Automotive Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Automotive Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Automotive Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Automotive Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 90
