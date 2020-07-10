Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug Class, Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others and Route of Administration: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The demand for osteoporosis drugs is on a rise, owing to surge in the incidence of osteoporosis globally. Furthermore, a rise in healthcare expenditure leads to the easy availability of osteoporosis drugs, which fuels market growth.



According to the report, the global osteoporosis drugs market size was valued at $8 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.



The major factor that contributes toward the growth of the global osteoporosis drug market includes a rise in the prevalence of osteoporosis. Furthermore, other factors that boost osteoporosis drug market growth include a surge in the geriatric population across the globe and a rise in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle worldwide. However, the side effects of osteoporosis drugs, and the time-consuming drug approval process restrain the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. Conversely, high growth potential in developing economies is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The osteoporosis drugs market size is studied on the basis of drug class, route of administration, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By drug class, it is segmented into bisphosphonates, selective estrogen inhibitors modulator (SERM), parathyroid hormone therapy, calcitonin, rank ligand inhibitors, and others. Depending on the route of administration, it is fragmented into oral, injectable and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).



By drug class, the bisphosphonates segment acquired the major share of the osteoporosis drugs market in 2018 owing to an increase in investment in R&D of advanced novel bisphosphonates drugs by major players. However, rank ligand inhibitors segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the fact that these drugs are used to treat bone metastasis by acting as a chemoattractant to bone for tumor cells that express its receptor, RANK. Thus, the inhibition of the RANKL-RANK pathway acts as an ideal treatment for bone metastasis which makes them a preferred choice of drug.



By route of administration, the oral segment acquired for the major share of the osteoporosis drugs market owing to a large number of osteoporosis medications that are available as oral drugs in the market. However, the injectable segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as a rise in need for drugs that exhibit enhanced bioavailability, and act rapidly.



By region, North America accounted for the major osteoporosis drugs market share in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend, owing to the easy availability of osteoporosis drugs. Moreover, a surge in the incidence of osteoporosis is another major reason that contributes to the growth of this market. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the use of osteoporosis drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. Moreover, the constantly evolving life science industry drives the growth of the market in developing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia.



Key Findings



Bisphosphonates occupied more than one-third share of the global osteoporosis drugs market in 2018.

The RANK ligand inhibitors segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The oral segment in drug class accounted for more than half the share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

Key Topics Covered



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Top Player Positioning

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in the Prevalence of Osteoporosis

3.4.1.2. Rapid Increase in Aging Population

3.4.1.3. Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Side Effects of Osteoporosis Drugs

3.4.2.2. Stringent Regulatory Drug Approval Process

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

3.4.4. Impact Analyses



CHAPTER 4: OSTEOPOROSIS DRUGS MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

4.1. Overview

4.2. Bisphosphonates

4.3. Selective Oestrogen Inhibitors Modulator

4.4. Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

4.5. Calcitonin

4.6. RANK Ligand Inhibitors

4.7. Others



CHAPTER 5: OSTEOPOROSIS DRUGS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION

5.1. Overview

5.2. Oral

5.3. Injectable

5.4. Others



CHAPTER 6: OSTEOPOROSIS DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Amgen Inc.

7.2. Eli Lilly and Company

7.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

7.4. Radius Health, Inc.

7.5. Merck & Co. Inc.

7.6. Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

7.7. Pfizer Inc.

7.8. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.9. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

7.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



