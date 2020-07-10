New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621755/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Conductive Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conductive Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.9% share of the global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Metal Cabinets Segment Corners a 13.8% Share in 2020

In the global Metal Cabinets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$700.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$835.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 223-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Increasing Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Compliance

with Environmental and EMC Regulations Support Growth in EMI/

RFI Shielding Market

Conductive Coatings Lead Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and

Technologies Market

Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense and

Automotive Sectors Drive Demand for EMI/RFI Shielding Products

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in EMI/RFI Shielding Market

Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Electronic Devices Drives

Manufacturer Focus onto EMI/RFI Shielding Materials &

Technologies

EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding

Material

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials Imperative for Reducing

Electromagnetic Pollution in Electronic Devices

Positive Global Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment

Intact in the Near Term

Challenges Confronting EMI/RFI Shielding Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Electronic Devices Lends Traction to EMI/RFI

Technologies Market

Increasing Demand for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment &

Communication Devices and Subsequent Rise in their Production

Bodes Well for the Market

Relentless Craze for Smartphones and New Device Roll Outs

Augurs Well for the Market

Threat of EMF Radiation Emissions in 5G Networks Raises Demand

for EMI Shielding

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Augurs

Well for the Market

EMI Shielding for Wireless Consumer Products

Demand for Computing Devices Add to Growth in the Market

Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to

Sustain Demand for EMI Shielding Products

Sophisticated Electronics in Automobiles Makes EMI Shielding

Imperative

Exploring New Solutions for Ever Increasing Electronic Content

in Automobiles

Aerospace & Defense Sector - Adding to the Demand

Tough Shielding Structures and Materials Required to Survive

High Power Electromagnetic Attacks

Transparent EMI Shielding Solutions for Military Applications

Growing Need for EMI Shielding in Home Appliances

Medical Electronic Devices Manufacturing - High Potential Market

Concerns over RFID Related EMI Promotes Research

Growing Opportunity in the Energy Sector

The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity

Renewable Energy Industry Offers Growth Prospects

EMI Shielding for Touch Screen Interfaces - Burgeoning Opportunity

Conductive Coatings Continues to Remain Largest Revenue

Contributor

Focus on Renewable Energy Will Continue to Boost Demand for

Conductive Coatings in PV Market

New Display Technologies to Lend Traction to Conductive Coating

Market in Display Segment

Innovative Applications Add to Market Growth

Conductive Plastics Market - A Review



Total Companies Profiled: 76

