Global Touch Screen Displays Market to Reach US$100.2 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Touch Screen Displays estimated at US$60.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$100.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Gas Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$8.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Retail Kiosks segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.6% share of the global Touch Screen Displays market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Touch Screen Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Automated Teller Machines (ATM) Segment Corners a 16.4% Share in 2020



In the global Automated Teller Machines (ATM) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$14.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 141-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3M Company

Atmel Corporation

Corning, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Synaptics Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rapid Transition towards a Digital World and Increasing Use of Displays for Day-to-Day Interactions Drive Growth in Touch Screen Display Market

Competition

Global Infrared Touch Screen Display Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global 4K Ultra HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Touch Screen Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Touch Screen Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Retail Touch Screen Display Market: Significant Growth Potential

Touch Screen Kiosks Transform Retail Industry, Present Significant Potential for Other Industries

Advantages of Interactive Touch Screen Displays for Retail Kiosks

Large Touchscreen Kiosks Offer Bigger Advantages for Retailers

Touch Screen Kiosks Become a Hit for Marketing and Advertising

Touch Screen Displays Simplify Human-Machine Interactions in Demanding Industrial Applications

Rising Demand for Multi-touch Screen Displays Augurs Well for Touch Screen Display Market

Multi-Touch Screen Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019E

4K Ultra HD Interactive Touch Screen Display Market

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices: Enormous Growth Potential for Touch Screen Displays Market

Global Market for Mobile Phone Touch Screens: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2018 and 2022

Stable Growth in Smartphone Sales: An Indicator of Demand Patterns in Touch Screen Display Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024

Despite Declining Sales, Forecasts for Marginal Recovery of Tablet Shipments Augurs Well for Touch Screen Displays Market

Global Shipments of Tablets in Million Units for 2014 through Q1 2019

Touch Screen ATMs Transform Banking Operations

Worldwide ATM Installed Base in Millions for the Years 2018, 2019 and 2021

Advent of Next Generation ATMs Enhances Need for Better Touch Screen Displays

Touch Screen Display Continues to Rank as the Leading HMI for Automotive Industry

Touch Screen Display Leads the Global Automotive HMI Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Product for 2019 and 2025

Increasing Shift towards Smart Displays in Automotive Sectors Fuels Demand for Touch Screen Displays

Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for Touch Screen Displays Market

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023

Improvements in Haptics Feedback: An Important Aspect for Touch Screen Displays

Innovations & Advancements

Product Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

