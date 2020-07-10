Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Electronics Retailing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Online Electronics Retailing Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Online Electronics Retailing estimated at US$472.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.3% CAGR to reach US$709.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Appliances segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.5% share of the global Online Electronics Retailing market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 16.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Online Electronics Retailing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$127.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$243.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$243.4 Million by the year 2027.



The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of the report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon. com, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Best Buy Company, Inc.

Buydig

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Dell EMC

GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd.

JD.com, Inc.

Sonic Electronix

Staples, Inc.

Vanns. com

Walmart Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g55fz9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900