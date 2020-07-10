New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621749/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the period 2020-2027.Nanocrystals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.3% CAGR to reach US$83.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nanocarriers segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.6% share of the global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 17% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$38.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621749/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Nanotechnology, A Critical Part of Healthcare Reform
Recent Market Activity
Nanomedicine, Revolutionizing the Basics of Medicine
A Peek Into the Evolving Role of Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine
Nanocrystals Continue to Gain Momentum as Alternatives to
Traditional Nanocarriers
Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve
Therapeutic Outcomes
Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted
Delivery
Multifunctional Dendrimers Present an Ideal Structure for
Targeted Drug Delivery
High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for
Targeted Drug Delivery Systems
Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity
NEM Devices as Drug Delivery Vehicles
Nanotechnology - In Pursuit of Co-Delivery of Drugs
Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark
Nanotechnology Finds Increasing Role in Fighting Infectious
Diseases
List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in
Clinical Use
Nanotechnology Opening New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy
Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology- Delivered
Antiretroviral Therapies
Nanotechnology in Delivery of CNS Therapeutics
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AbbVie Inc. (USA)
Aquanova AG (Germany)
BlueWillow Biologics (USA)
Camurus AB (Sweden)
Celgene, Inc. (Canada)
Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited (Australia)
Cristal Therapeutics (The Netherlands)
CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, INC. (Italy)
EnColl Corporation (USA)
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (USA)
Lena Nanoceutics Ltd. (UK)
NanOlogy LLC (USA)
NanoCarrier Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Nanobiotix (France)
Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc (USA)
Parvus Therapeutics Inc. (USA)
Selecta Biosciences (USA)
Starpharma Holdings Limited (Australia)
Taiwan Liposome Co. (Taiwan)
Tarveda Therapeutics (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need for Alternative Approaches to Conventional
Chemotherapy Creates Opportunities for Nanoparticles
Stimuli Responsive Polymeric Micelles Promise Enhanced
Therapeutic Effect for Hydrophobic Anticancer Drugs
Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co
-Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability
in Targeted Drug Delivery
Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives
Increased Interest
Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in
Pulmonary Delivery
SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs
Market Challenges
Increasing Environmental and Health Concerns
Limited Success and Scaling Up Issues Pose a Major Hurdle to
Further Advancement
Higher Concentration of Research in Academia limits
Commercialization
Collaborations Assume Importance
Nanomedicine Regulation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Nanocrystals (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Nanocrystals (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Nanocarriers (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Nanocarriers (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 7: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million
in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 8: United States Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Analysis in
Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 10: Canadian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 12: Japanese Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 13: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 14: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in China:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 15: European Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: European Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 18: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: French Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 20: French Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: German Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 22: German Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 24: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Italy:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 26: United Kingdom Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 27: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Analysis in
Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 28: Spanish Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 29: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million
in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 30: Russian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 31: Rest of Europe Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Rest of
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020
and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 33: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 34: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 36: Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 37: Australian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: Australian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 39: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Analysis in
India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 40: Indian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 41: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million by
Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 45: Latin American Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 46: Latin American Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 48: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Latin
America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 49: Argentinean Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Argentina:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 51: Brazilian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 52: Brazilian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 53: Mexican Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 54: Mexican Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 55: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million
in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Rest of Latin America Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 57: The Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 58: The Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 59: The Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 60: The Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 61: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Nanotechnology
in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Iranian Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 63: Israeli Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market
Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 64: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Israel:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 65: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 66: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in Saudi
Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and
2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 67: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2020 VS
2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 69: Rest of Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 70: Rest of Middle East Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 71: Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market in US$ Million
in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 72: African Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
