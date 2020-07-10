New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621749/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the period 2020-2027.Nanocrystals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.3% CAGR to reach US$83.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nanocarriers segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.6% share of the global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 24.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$38.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 17% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$38.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nanotechnology, A Critical Part of Healthcare Reform

Recent Market Activity

Nanomedicine, Revolutionizing the Basics of Medicine

A Peek Into the Evolving Role of Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine

Nanocrystals Continue to Gain Momentum as Alternatives to

Traditional Nanocarriers

Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve

Therapeutic Outcomes

Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted

Delivery

Multifunctional Dendrimers Present an Ideal Structure for

Targeted Drug Delivery

High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for

Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity

NEM Devices as Drug Delivery Vehicles

Nanotechnology - In Pursuit of Co-Delivery of Drugs

Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark

Nanotechnology Finds Increasing Role in Fighting Infectious

Diseases

List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in

Clinical Use

Nanotechnology Opening New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy

Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology- Delivered

Antiretroviral Therapies

Nanotechnology in Delivery of CNS Therapeutics

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



AbbVie Inc. (USA)

Aquanova AG (Germany)

BlueWillow Biologics (USA)

Camurus AB (Sweden)

Celgene, Inc. (Canada)

Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited (Australia)

Cristal Therapeutics (The Netherlands)

CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, INC. (Italy)

EnColl Corporation (USA)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (USA)

Lena Nanoceutics Ltd. (UK)

NanOlogy LLC (USA)

NanoCarrier Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nanobiotix (France)

Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc (USA)

Parvus Therapeutics Inc. (USA)

Selecta Biosciences (USA)

Starpharma Holdings Limited (Australia)

Taiwan Liposome Co. (Taiwan)

Tarveda Therapeutics (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Alternative Approaches to Conventional

Chemotherapy Creates Opportunities for Nanoparticles

Stimuli Responsive Polymeric Micelles Promise Enhanced

Therapeutic Effect for Hydrophobic Anticancer Drugs

Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co

-Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability

in Targeted Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives

Increased Interest

Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in

Pulmonary Delivery

SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs

Market Challenges

Increasing Environmental and Health Concerns

Limited Success and Scaling Up Issues Pose a Major Hurdle to

Further Advancement

Higher Concentration of Research in Academia limits

Commercialization

Collaborations Assume Importance

Nanomedicine Regulation



