On 10 July 2020, the board of directors of Kitron ASA resolved to issue 1,400,000 options to senior management, whereof 150 000 options are re-allocated from Subprogram A (2019-2022) and 1,250,000 options are from Subprogram B (2020-2023). The options are issued in accordance with Kitron's long term incentive program 2019-2022 and the board of directors' declaration on salaries and other remuneration to the senior executive management, as approved by Kitron annual general meeting held 23 April 2020.
The share option program and properties of the options are described in note 19 and 28 in Kitron's annual financial statements for 2019.
The options are allocated to the management as follows:
For further information, please contact:
Tuomo Lähdesmäki, Chairman of the Board of Kitron
Tel.: +358-50-5879648
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com
About Kitron
Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 3.3 billion in 2019 and has about 1,700 employees. www.kitron.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 and 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Kitron ASA
Billingstad, NORWAY
Kitron ASA LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: