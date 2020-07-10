Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sanitizer Market - Analysis by Product Type (Gel, Liquid, Others), by End User, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Implications, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global demand for sanitizers is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period 2020-2025, driven mostly by the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020. In the year 2019, the global market for sanitizers was valued at USD 1108.90 million with North America leading the regional market share.



The market for sanitizers is expected to grow on the back of increased government and population expenditure on public health and hygiene supported by ever-increasing population and urbanization in major economies around the world. Rapid adoption of better hygiene practices due to the coronavirus pandemic will fuel market growth.



Under the End user segment, Gel-based Sanitizers is expected to account for the largest market share as it is present in the market for long due to which it is more convenient and familiar for a consumer to use and apply and it is much easier to spread around the hand.



Health Care Units are expected to account for the largest market share of sanitizers, mainly based on growing numbers of Covide-19 cases worldwide, with the demand for services of Health Care Units from patients facilitating growth in the sanitizer market.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses Sanitizer Market By Value.

The report analyses Sanitizer Market By Product Type (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others).

The report assesses the Sanitizer Market By End User (Home care, Industries & Offices, Health Care Units, Others).

The Global Sanitizer Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, India, China).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Key developments and presence of companies with features of their products. Market share of leading Sanitizer manufactures has also been included in the report. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, Key Developments and Sanitizer in sports. The companies analysed in the report include Reckitt Benckiser, Gojo Industries, Henkel AG, Unilever and 3M.

The report presents the analysis of Sanitizer Market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Sanitizer Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Sanitizer Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025



5. Global Sanitizer Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Sanitizer Market: By Product Type

5.1.1 Gel - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Foam - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Liquid - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Sanitizer Market: By End User

5.2.1 Health Care Units Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Home Care - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Industries & offices - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Sanitizer Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Sanitizer Market: By Region



7. North America Sanitizers Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

7.1 North America Sanitizers Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 North America Sanitizers Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Gel, Foam, Liquid,others)

7.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Health Care Units, Home Care, Industries & offices, others)

7.5 North America Sanitizer Market: Country Analysis

7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Sanitizers Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Sanitizers Market : By Country

7.8 United States of America Sanitizers Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.9 United States of America Sanitizers Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

7.10 Canada Sanitizers Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.11 Canada Sanitizers Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User



8. Europe Sanitizer Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Sanitizer Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Sanitizer Market - Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Health Care Units, Home Care, Industries & offices, Others)

8.5 Europe Sanitizer Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Sanitizer Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

8.7 Competitive Scenario of Europe Sanitizers Market : By Country

8.8 Germany Sanitizers Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.9 Germany Sanitizers Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User



9. Asia Pacific Sanitizer Market: Segmentation By Product Type, By End User (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Sanitizers Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Sanitizer Market - Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Gel, Foam, Liquid, Others)

9.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Health Care Units, Home Care, Industries & offices, Others)

9.5 Asia Pacific Sanitizer Market: Country Analysis

9.6 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Sanitizer Market - By Country, By Value, 2025

9.7 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Sanitizer Market: By Country

9.8 China Sanitizer Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.9 China Sanitizer Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User

9.10 India Sanitizer Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.11 India Sanitizer Market Segmentation - By Product Type, By End User



10. Global Sanitizer Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Sanitizer Market - By Product Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Sanitizer Market - By End User, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Sanitizer Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations and Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis

13.1 GOJO Industries

13.2 Reckitt Benckiser

13.3 3M Company

13.4 Henkel AG

13.5 Unilever



