New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global D-Amino Acids Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621748/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pharmaceutical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$163.7 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.7% share of the global D-Amino Acids market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The D-Amino Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.99% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$47.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$47.8 Million by the year 2027.



Other End-Uses Segment Corners a 9% Share in 2020

In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$31.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

GoPro, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Kula 3D Ltd.

LG Electronics

Matter and Form Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

pmdtechnologies GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621748/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications

Recent Market Activity

Developing Regions - At the Forefront of Growth in D-Amino

Acids Market

Pharmaceuticals: D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material

Rising Prominence of Artificial Amino Acids Augurs Well for

Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

D-Amino Acids Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adisseo France S.A.S (France)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

AnaSpec, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

IRIS Biotech GmbH (Germany)

LifeSpan Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Shanghai Hanhong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd. (China)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan)

TCI America, Inc. (USA)

Tocris Bioscience (UK)

Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Aging World Population - A Major Growth Influencing Factor for

D-Amino Acids

Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry

Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids

Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Challenged by Drug Development

A Review of Select Research Studies on D-Amino Acids

Research Finds Support for Potential Use of D-Amino Acids as

Biomarkers for CKD

D-Amino Acids and Small Molecule Inhibitors: Potential Role in

Eliminating Infections

Researchers Develop New Approach to Switch Chirality in Amino

Acids

Generating Stable D-Amino Acid Analogs Using Mirror Image

Version of PDB

Ajinomoto Develops Ajiphase and Corynex Amino Acid Synthesis

Technologies

Harvard University’s Scientists Discover New Biofilm Disrupting

Bacteria

Study Reveals that D-Amino Acids Amass in EMCs

Research Studies Suggest that Replacement of One L-Amino Acid

with Analogous D-enantiomer Results in High Therapeutic Index

ARCA: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent for Amino Acids

Commercial Development of ARCA

Genetic Engineering and Advances in Research Enable DAAO Use in

Multiple Arenas

DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: D-Amino Acids Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: D-Amino Acids Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US D-Amino Acids Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States D-Amino Acids Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: D-Amino Acids Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian D-Amino Acids Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: D-Amino Acids Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for D-Amino

Acids in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese D-Amino Acids Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 21: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: D-Amino Acids Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European D-Amino Acids Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European D-Amino Acids Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: D-Amino Acids Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European D-Amino Acids Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: D-Amino Acids Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: D-Amino Acids Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French D-Amino Acids Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: D-Amino Acids Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German D-Amino Acids Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: D-Amino Acids Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom D-Amino Acids Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish D-Amino Acids Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: D-Amino Acids Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian D-Amino Acids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: D-Amino Acids Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe D-Amino Acids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: D-Amino Acids Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: D-Amino Acids Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: D-Amino Acids Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: D-Amino Acids Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Australian D-Amino Acids Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian D-Amino Acids Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: D-Amino Acids Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 63: Indian D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: D-Amino Acids Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean D-Amino Acids Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific D-Amino Acids Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American D-Amino Acids Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: D-Amino Acids Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American D-Amino Acids Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for D-Amino Acids in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: D-Amino Acids Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean D-Amino Acids Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: D-Amino Acids Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: D-Amino Acids Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian D-Amino Acids Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: D-Amino Acids Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican D-Amino Acids Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America D-Amino Acids Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: D-Amino Acids Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East D-Amino Acids Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: D-Amino Acids Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East D-Amino Acids Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: D-Amino Acids Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for D-Amino

Acids in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian D-Amino Acids Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: D-Amino Acids Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli D-Amino Acids Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: D-Amino Acids Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli D-Amino Acids Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for D-Amino Acids in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: D-Amino Acids Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: D-Amino Acids Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates D-Amino Acids Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: D-Amino Acids Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East D-Amino Acids Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: D-Amino Acids Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African D-Amino Acids Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: D-Amino Acids Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: D-Amino Acids Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 31

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621748/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001