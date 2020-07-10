Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Pump Market by Type (Rotodynamic Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps), Power Source (Electricity-grid Connection, Diesel/Petrol, Solar), HP, End-Use (Irrigation, Livestock Watering), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global agricultural pumps market is estimated at USD 4,206.0 million in 2020 and is projected to grow to USD 6,056.5 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing land being brought under irrigation, rising adoption of modern agricultural practices in developing countries, government support in the adoption of new agricultural equipment and technology, increased rate of mechanization, and the advent of big data in agricultural farms are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.



The market for positive displacement pumps is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



Positive displacement pumps develop high pressures while operating at low suction pressures. They are used when the constant flow has to be maintained regardless of pressure. In these pumps, the flow is usually regulated by varying the speed of the pump. Positive displacement pumps are more efficient than centrifugal ones and are used for highly viscous liquids. Characteristics such as better control and higher efficiency are fueling the market demand.



The solar pumps segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



Solar pumps work on electricity produced by thermal energy collected from sunlight or photovoltaic panels, a process of transforming solar energy into electricity. These pumps do not rely on diesel or electricity, and therefore, bring about better effectiveness and productivity. These pumps do not create issues, such as feeder damage, supply cut, price hikes, etc. Moreover, solar pumps have a minimal environmental impact than any other powered pumps that have observed a huge growth in the worldwide market of solar pumps.



The segment for pumps between the range of 4.0-15HP is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



Pumps under this range of horsepower can withstand wide voltage fluctuations from 300-440 Volts, suction lift up to 7.5 meters, and a top flat efficiency curve. The demand for pumps in the range of 4-15 hp is the highest due to their growing adoption in small and medium-sized landholdings. It is used to withdraw water from sources such as reservoirs and lakes.



Livestock watering, as an end-use of agriculture pumps, projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.



Agriculture pumps are widely preferable for reasons, such as lower maintenance, the potential for automated and remote control, and the ability to use solar power either as the only power source or as a supplementary power source for grid-connected pumps. Due to efforts to use improved grazing strategies, such as paddock grazing or intensive rotational livestock, producers need dependable and economically alternative methods of providing water to livestock fueling the demand for the agricultural pumps market.



The agriculture pump industry in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors driving the adoption of agriculture pumps in Asia Pacific include the increasing demand for food, high pressure to improve yields with limited available resources, and increasing requirement to protect crops from unexpected climatic changes.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Agricultural Pumps Market

4.2 Agricultural Pumps Market, By Power Source

4.3 Asia Pacific: Agricultural Pumps Market, By Type & Key Countries

4.4 Agricultural Pumps, By Hp & Region

4.5 Agricultural Pumps Market, By End-Use

4.6 Agricultural Pumps Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Arable Land

5.2.2 Distribution & Availability of Water

5.2.3 Increasing Area Under Irrigation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Government Support for the Adoption of Modern Agricultural Equipment

5.3.1.2 Increased Mechanization of Agricultural Activities At A Global Scale

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Costs Associated With the Installation and Maintenance of Pump Systems

5.3.2.2 Operation of Large Pumps in Fragmented Land Holdings

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Modern Techniques for Irrigation in Developing Countries Leading to Increased Demand for Rotodynamic Pumps

5.3.4 Advent of Big Data in Agricultural Farms

5.3.5 Integration of Smartphones With Hardware Devices and Software Applications

5.3.6 Challenges

5.3.6.1 Degradation of Equipment

5.4 Value-Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Materials

5.4.2 Research and Development

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Distribution, Marketing & Sales, End-Users

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Market Ecosystem



6 Agriculture Pumps, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rotodynamic Pumps

6.3 Centrifugal

6.3.1 the Growing Demand From the Irrigation and Livestock Watering Sectors is Driving the Market Demand

6.4 Mixed Flow

6.5 Axial Flow

6.6 Positive Displacement

6.6.1 Characteristics Such as Better Control and Higher Efficiency Fueling the Market Demand

6.7 Reciprocating

6.8 Rotary



7 Agriculture Pumps, By Power Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electricity Grid-Connection

7.2.1 Factors Such as Lower Maintenance, Greater Potential, and Remote Access are Fueling the Demand for Electric Source

7.3 Diesel/Petrol

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Water-Intensive Manufacturing is Boosting the Demand for Fuel-Based Pumps

7.4 Solar

7.4.1 Solar Energy Pumps are Reliable and Cost-Effective and are Raising the Levels of Agricultural Productivity



8 Agriculture Pumps, By Horsepower

8.1 Introduction

8.2 0.5 to 3

8.3 4 to 15

8.4 16 to 30

8.5 31 to 40

8.6 >40 Hp



9 Agriculture Pumps Market, By End-Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Irrigation

9.3 Livestock Watering



10 Agriculture Pumps, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 South America

10.6 Row



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

11.4 Key Market Developments

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Acquisitions

11.4.3 Expansions &Investments

11.4.4 Contracts & Agreements



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

12.2.1 Market Share/Ranking

12.2.2 Stars

12.2.3 Emerging Leaders

12.2.4 Pervasive

12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

12.4 Company Profiles

12.4.1 Grundfos

12.4.2 Xylem

12.4.3 Lindsay Corporation

12.4.4 Valmont Industries Inc.

12.4.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

12.4.6 Shimge Pump Industry Pvt. Ltd.

12.4.7 Franklin Electric

12.4.8 Zhejiang Doyin Pump Industry Co. Ltd

12.4.9 Mahindra Epc Ltd.

12.4.10 Leo Group Pumps (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd.

12.4.11 CNP Pumps India Pvt. Ltd.

12.4.12 Flowserve

12.4.13 Ksb

12.4.14 Wilo

12.4.15 Mono

12.4.16 Texmo

12.4.17 National Pump Company

12.4.18 Shakti Pumps

12.4.19 Weir

12.4.20 Pentair Pumps



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nmvu4z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

