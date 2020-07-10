New York, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621743/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Bridge-Type Machine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Articulated-Arm Machine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.9% share of the global Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$771 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$852.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$852.2 Million by the year 2027.



Horizontal-Arm Machine Segment Corners a 15.8% Share in 2020

In the global Horizontal-Arm Machine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$340.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$463.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$548 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 202-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accurate Sales & Services Pvt. Ltd.

Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC

Chien Wei Precise Technology Co. Ltd.

Dukin Co., Ltd.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Helmel Engineering Products, Inc.

Hexagon AB

INSPECT 3D

ITP Group

Metrologic Group S.A

Metronor AS

Mitutoyo Corp.

Nikon Metrology NV

Renishaw plc.

Sipcon Instrument Industries

Tarus Products Inc.

Trimek







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Future of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs)

Portable CMMs Take Dimensional Measurement Activity from

Quality Laboratories onto Production Floor

Quintessential Growth Factors for CMM Market

Higher Levels of Awareness among End-Users

Demand for High Accuracy Devices Drive the Market

Trend towards Miniaturization

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Industrial &

Manufacturing Production Promise Stronger Growth for Metrology

Equipment and CMMs

Global Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Off-Shoring of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for CMM

Market in Developing Countries

Automobile Sector Key to Automated CMMs Demand

Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand

Aerospace & Defense Sector Offers Growth Opportunities for CMM

Advent of Smaller Field-of-View Laser Sensors - A Boon to the

Aircraft Industry

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Growing Penetration of CMMs in the Medical Device Sector

Portable CMMs Continue to Rise in Demand

Articulated Arm Machines Market to Grow

Optical CMMs Gain Rapid Popularity

Macro CMMs Steal the Show

Expanding CMM Capabilities Drive Adoption

Software Upgrades and Probes Keep the Market Ticking

Automated CMMs: The New ’It’ in Dimensional Metrology

Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technology Reduces Set-Up Time of Coordinate Measuring Machine

Optical CMM for Automatic Measurement of Small Cast Parts

Rise of Optical Scanners

Emergence of Multi-Axis Industrial Robot

Portable Articulated Arm

On-Machine Probing

Comparative Gauging

Comparative Gauging

Automated Metrology Software

Recent Metrology Software Advancements

CMM Verification Gains Prevalence

Market Challenges



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 58

