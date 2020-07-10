Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global business travel market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Business travel, also known as corporate travel, is a journey explicitly undertaken for work purposes or to expand business operations. It includes traveling to a different branch of the company, or to a different location to meet with suppliers and buyers, or for conferences and business events.
In recent years, the rapidly globalizing world has accelerated the trend of business travel, which collectively includes client meetings, brand and product promotion, business expansion, and employee training and incentives.
The global market is primarily being influenced by the increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sectors. In line with this, growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled both the travelers and the travel operators to get things done swiftly and with ease. Along with this, the virtual reality (VR) technology also provides better, efficient and personalized customer experiences, thus bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the rising trend of Bleisure travel, which incorporates business with pleasure elements and offers leisure or recreational activities to relieve stress and improve work efficiency, has provided a positive thrust to the market.
Large-scale developments in the travel and tourism sector, an increase in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and fast-paced globalization has led to a rise in the number of business travelers. This, along with tie-ups of several corporate organizations with the leading business travel companies to provide customized collaborative spaces and team-building exercises, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbnb Inc., American Express Company, BCD Travel, Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group, Hogg Robinson Group, Travel Leaders Group LLC, Wexas Travel, etc.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Business Travel Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Managed Business Travel
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Unmanaged Business Travel
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Purpose Type
7.1 Marketing
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Internal Meetings
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Trade Shows
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Product Launch
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Expenditure
8.1 Travel Fare
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Lodging
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Dining
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Age Group
9.1 Travelers Below 40 Years
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Travelers Above 40 Years
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Service Type
10.1 Transportation
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Food and Lodging
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Recreational Activities
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Travel Type
11.1 Group Travel
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Solo Travel
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by End-User
12.1 Government
12.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Corporate
12.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Others
12.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.2 Market Forecast
13 Market Breakup by Region
13.1 North America
13.1.1 United States
13.1.1.1 Market Trends
13.1.1.2 Market Forecast
13.1.2 Canada
13.1.2.1 Market Trends
13.1.2.2 Market Forecast
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.2.1 China
13.2.1.1 Market Trends
13.2.1.2 Market Forecast
13.2.2 Japan
13.2.2.1 Market Trends
13.2.2.2 Market Forecast
13.2.3 India
13.2.3.1 Market Trends
13.2.3.2 Market Forecast
13.2.4 South Korea
13.2.4.1 Market Trends
13.2.4.2 Market Forecast
13.2.5 Australia
13.2.5.1 Market Trends
13.2.5.2 Market Forecast
13.2.6 Indonesia
13.2.6.1 Market Trends
13.2.6.2 Market Forecast
13.2.7 Others
13.2.7.1 Market Trends
13.2.7.2 Market Forecast
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.1.1 Market Trends
13.3.1.2 Market Forecast
13.3.2 France
13.3.2.1 Market Trends
13.3.2.2 Market Forecast
13.3.3 United Kingdom
13.3.3.1 Market Trends
13.3.3.2 Market Forecast
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.4.1 Market Trends
13.3.4.2 Market Forecast
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.5.1 Market Trends
13.3.5.2 Market Forecast
13.3.6 Russia
13.3.6.1 Market Trends
13.3.6.2 Market Forecast
13.3.7 Others
13.3.7.1 Market Trends
13.3.7.2 Market Forecast
13.4 Latin America
13.4.1 Brazil
13.4.1.1 Market Trends
13.4.1.2 Market Forecast
13.4.2 Mexico
13.4.2.1 Market Trends
13.4.2.2 Market Forecast
13.4.3 Others
13.4.3.1 Market Trends
13.4.3.2 Market Forecast
13.5 Middle East and Africa
13.5.1 Market Trends
13.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
13.5.3 Market Forecast
14 SWOT Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Strengths
14.3 Weaknesses
14.4 Opportunities
14.5 Threats
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16.1 Overview
16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
16.4 Degree of Competition
16.5 Threat of New Entrants
16.6 Threat of Substitutes
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 Airbnb Inc.
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2 American Express Company
17.3.3 BCD Travel
17.3.4 Booking Holdings Inc.
17.3.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.
17.3.6 Expedia Group Inc.
17.3.7 Fareportal Inc.
17.3.8 Flight Centre Travel Group
17.3.9 Hogg Robinson Group
17.3.10 Travel Leaders Group LLC
17.3.11 Wexas Travel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdk5b7
