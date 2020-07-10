Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Travel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global business travel market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Business travel, also known as corporate travel, is a journey explicitly undertaken for work purposes or to expand business operations. It includes traveling to a different branch of the company, or to a different location to meet with suppliers and buyers, or for conferences and business events.



In recent years, the rapidly globalizing world has accelerated the trend of business travel, which collectively includes client meetings, brand and product promotion, business expansion, and employee training and incentives.



The global market is primarily being influenced by the increasing digitization in the tourism and corporate sectors. In line with this, growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has enabled both the travelers and the travel operators to get things done swiftly and with ease. Along with this, the virtual reality (VR) technology also provides better, efficient and personalized customer experiences, thus bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the rising trend of Bleisure travel, which incorporates business with pleasure elements and offers leisure or recreational activities to relieve stress and improve work efficiency, has provided a positive thrust to the market.



Large-scale developments in the travel and tourism sector, an increase in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and fast-paced globalization has led to a rise in the number of business travelers. This, along with tie-ups of several corporate organizations with the leading business travel companies to provide customized collaborative spaces and team-building exercises, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbnb Inc., American Express Company, BCD Travel, Booking Holdings Inc., Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Fareportal Inc., Flight Centre Travel Group, Hogg Robinson Group, Travel Leaders Group LLC, Wexas Travel, etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global business travel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the purpose type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the expenditure?

What is the breakup of the market based on the age group?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the travel type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global business travel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Business Travel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Managed Business Travel

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Unmanaged Business Travel

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Purpose Type

7.1 Marketing

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Internal Meetings

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Trade Shows

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Product Launch

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Expenditure

8.1 Travel Fare

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Lodging

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Dining

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Age Group

9.1 Travelers Below 40 Years

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Travelers Above 40 Years

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Service Type

10.1 Transportation

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Food and Lodging

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Recreational Activities

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Travel Type

11.1 Group Travel

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Solo Travel

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast



12 Market Breakup by End-User

12.1 Government

12.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Corporate

12.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Others

12.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.2 Market Forecast



13 Market Breakup by Region

13.1 North America

13.1.1 United States

13.1.1.1 Market Trends

13.1.1.2 Market Forecast

13.1.2 Canada

13.1.2.1 Market Trends

13.1.2.2 Market Forecast

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.1.1 Market Trends

13.2.1.2 Market Forecast

13.2.2 Japan

13.2.2.1 Market Trends

13.2.2.2 Market Forecast

13.2.3 India

13.2.3.1 Market Trends

13.2.3.2 Market Forecast

13.2.4 South Korea

13.2.4.1 Market Trends

13.2.4.2 Market Forecast

13.2.5 Australia

13.2.5.1 Market Trends

13.2.5.2 Market Forecast

13.2.6 Indonesia

13.2.6.1 Market Trends

13.2.6.2 Market Forecast

13.2.7 Others

13.2.7.1 Market Trends

13.2.7.2 Market Forecast

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.1.1 Market Trends

13.3.1.2 Market Forecast

13.3.2 France

13.3.2.1 Market Trends

13.3.2.2 Market Forecast

13.3.3 United Kingdom

13.3.3.1 Market Trends

13.3.3.2 Market Forecast

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.4.1 Market Trends

13.3.4.2 Market Forecast

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.5.1 Market Trends

13.3.5.2 Market Forecast

13.3.6 Russia

13.3.6.1 Market Trends

13.3.6.2 Market Forecast

13.3.7 Others

13.3.7.1 Market Trends

13.3.7.2 Market Forecast

13.4 Latin America

13.4.1 Brazil

13.4.1.1 Market Trends

13.4.1.2 Market Forecast

13.4.2 Mexico

13.4.2.1 Market Trends

13.4.2.2 Market Forecast

13.4.3 Others

13.4.3.1 Market Trends

13.4.3.2 Market Forecast

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.5.1 Market Trends

13.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

13.5.3 Market Forecast



14 SWOT Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Strengths

14.3 Weaknesses

14.4 Opportunities

14.5 Threats



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16.1 Overview

16.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

16.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

16.4 Degree of Competition

16.5 Threat of New Entrants

16.6 Threat of Substitutes



17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Structure

17.2 Key Players

17.3 Profiles of Key Players

17.3.1 Airbnb Inc.

17.3.1.1 Company Overview

17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

17.3.2 American Express Company

17.3.3 BCD Travel

17.3.4 Booking Holdings Inc.

17.3.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Inc.

17.3.6 Expedia Group Inc.

17.3.7 Fareportal Inc.

17.3.8 Flight Centre Travel Group

17.3.9 Hogg Robinson Group

17.3.10 Travel Leaders Group LLC

17.3.11 Wexas Travel



