Lehi, Utah, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendio, the nation’s leading marketplace for small business loans, today announced the winners of a $200,000 grant program aimed at helping its small business customers recover from economic hardship due to the global pandemic. Through the program, 23 small business owners have been selected to receive free subscriptions to Lendio’s Sunrise bookkeeping service or grants of up to $50,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses particularly hard, with many forced to lay off staff, change business models or close their doors entirely. Yet, business owners’ resilience, ingenuity and sacrifice have allowed many to keep employees on payroll and continue contributing to their communities. As part of its ongoing mission to serve small business owners, Lendio implemented a grants program to give back to the businesses who are working to make a positive impact.

“Time and time again, small business owners show their dedication, not only to their own families but also to their employees and communities,” said Brock Blake, CEO and co-founder of Lendio. “We’re excited to give back to some of our customers who are integral to their neighborhoods, towns and cities. From non-profits working with disadvantaged groups to restaurateurs and caterers who help feed the hungry, these recipients are a small sample of the incredible business owners Lendio is lucky to serve.”

Lendio received nearly 400 grant applications from across the country. The grant winners come from a wide range of locations, industries and demographics.

“We seek to serve refugees as they begin a new life in the United States,” said Denise O’Donoghue, Operations Director of Refugee Hope Partners. “But so many of our refugee adults lost their jobs due to COVID-19; a good number work in service-related industries which have been among the hardest hit. With this grant, we'll seek to find areas of greatest need, but hope to be able to hire a temporary, part-time social worker to help them find more professional opportunities and get back on their feet.”

Lendio Small Business Grant Winners

$50,000 - Denise O’Donoghue - Operations Director, Refugee Hope Partners

North Raleigh, NC

Refugee Hope Partners is a community organization that helps refugee families from over 30 countries with education, medical and mentorship opportunities. When COVID-19 hit, the staff of nine had to think outside the box to continue providing medical, education and mentorship programs for those in need. Despite the challenges, the organization continues to provide support for dozens of refugee families.

$25,000 - Hiral Zalavadia - CEO, Stately

Los Angeles, CA

Stately Men, a stylist-curated clothing service, has only been in business for a year but has delivered clothing to men across the U.S. and members of the armed services around the world. When the pandemic hit, CEO Hiral Zalavadia did everything in his power to keep employees on payroll, despite stay-at-home orders and disruptions to the supply chain. Stately has made part of its mission to give back, donating thousands of dollars worth of clothes to a Los Angeles-based non-profit organization that helps low-income and disadvantaged job seekers get professional attire for upcoming job interviews.

$25,000 - Dave Saylor - Owner, Acadiana Cafe

San Antonio, TX

Cajun restaurant, Acadiana Cafe, is a 34-year-old fixture in San Antonio. The cafe actively participates in supporting local organizations and charitable giving. Through a community dinner in the parking of a local church every Wednesday night, Acadiana Cafe feeds any community member in need of a hot meal. As COVID-19 reared its head in Texas, owner Dave Saylor was forced to reduce his staff, whom he considers as close as family. With the help of his loyal customers, employees and a PPP loan, he has reopened for business, hired back his beloved employees and continues giving back to the community.

$10,000

Monique Sandoval - Brighter Future Charities - Los Angeles, CA

Kristen Hall - Puptown Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Jonathan Darr - Love Catering - Los Angeles, CA

Brayli Dripps - Mabble Media - Reno, NV

Hailey Myers - Imagine Possibilities - Aloha, OR

$5,000

Makensie Dawson - National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome - Farmington, UT

Todd Rogenthien - Media Masters - Austin, TX

Tyler Tuin - Kemikal Kontrakt - Oak Harbor, WA

Kelly Ellzey - Torque3 - San Jose, CA

Brad Jenkins & Mark Daugherty - The Actor’s Collective - Los Angeles, CA

Hendrell Remus - Remus World - Nashville, TN

Nadine Casanova - AWA Oasia - Los Angeles, CA

Romy & Ryan Parzick - Fuerte Fitness - Austin, TX

Missy Rooker - The Empty Stocking Fund - Atlanta, GA

Isaac Collins - Yogurtini Shoal Creek - Kansas City, MO

$1,000 or Sunrise Bookkeeping Subscription

Bryan Spurlock - Bryan’s Photography - Albuquerque, NM

Dejeon Cain - Fortitude Security - Gainesville, FL

Maricar Gensole - Kids Fit Zone - Brentwood, CA

Shaiffu Sanhueza - The Salty Pineapple - St. Augustine, FL

Christopher Brooks - Brooks Ventures - Lauderhill, FL

On April 3, 2020, Lendio began facilitating Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, the emergency relief funds set aside by Congress for small businesses. Lendio has since facilitated $8 billion in PPP loan approvals for 100,000 small businesses. Partnering with 300 SBA-approved financial institutions and fintech lenders across the country, Lendio has helped secure relief funds for many underserved segments of the small business community.

About Lendio

Lendio is a free online marketplace that leverages machine learning to help business owners find the right small business loans within minutes. With a network of over 300 lenders and over 200,000 small business loan approvals facilitated, Lendio’s marketplace is the largest in the country and the center of small business lending. Based in the Silicon Slopes of Lehi, Utah, Lendio was recently recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Top 50 Workplaces and has been certified for four years running as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. In addition, Lendio ranks on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance and Inc.’s Best Workplaces. For every new loan facilitated on Lendio’s marketplace platform, Lendio Gives, an employee contribution and employer matching program, provides a microloan to a low-income entrepreneur around the world through Kiva.org. More information about Lendio is available at www.lendio.com. Information about Lendio franchising opportunities can be found at www.lendiofranchise.com.

Melanie King Lendio 801-748-4782 melanie.king@lendio.com