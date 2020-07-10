|
Paris, 10th July 2020
|HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT
|In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30th, 2020, amounted to:
|. 7,541 shares Hermès International
|. 11,844,154 €
|During the first half of the year, total trades were :
|Buy : 98,468 shares, (3915 transactions) 65,027,688 €
|Sell : 98,586 shares, (4199 transactions) 65,217,634 €
|
|As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2019) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to :
|. 7,659 shares Hermès International
|. 11,674,379 €
|During the second half of the year, total trades were
|Buy : 75,860 shares, (2958 transactions) 48,252,607 €
|Sell : 73,743 shares, (3016 transactions) 46,983,723 €
|As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to :
|. 9,166 shares Hermès International
|. 10,762,172 €
Attachment
Hermès International
Paris, FRANCE
Hermès International LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: