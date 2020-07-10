











Paris, 10th July 2020





























HALF YEARLY SITUATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT













In connection with the liquidity contract signed between Hermès International and Exane BNP PARIBAS, outstanding means as of the trading date of June 30th, 2020, amounted to:





. 7,541 shares Hermès International

. 11,844,154 €





During the first half of the year, total trades were :





Buy : 98,468 shares, (3915 transactions) 65,027,688 €

Sell : 98,586 shares, (4199 transactions) 65,217,634 €











As of the previous half yearly situation (as of December 31, 2019) outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to :





. 7,659 shares Hermès International

. 11,674,379 €





During the second half of the year, total trades were





Buy : 75,860 shares, (2958 transactions) 48,252,607 €

Sell : 73,743 shares, (3016 transactions) 46,983,723 €













As of December 31, 2018, first time application of the AMF 2018-1 decision dated July 2, 2018, the outstanding means on the liquidity account amounted to :









. 9,166 shares Hermès International