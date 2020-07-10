Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microspheres Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Microspheres Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% by 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing need for advanced drug delivery systems and drug carriers, increasing necessity for energy efficiency for humans, and need for reducing environmental impact on human activities.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Regional Analysis:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World

Africa

Caribbean

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing need for advanced drug delivery systems and drug carriers

3.1.2 Increasing neccesity for energy efficiency for humans

3.1.3 Need for reducing environmental impact on human activities.

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Microspheres Market, By Raw Material

4.1 Ceramic Microspheres

4.1.1 Ceramic Microspheres Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.2 Polymer Microspheres

4.2.1 Polymer Microspheres Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.3 Glass Microspheres

4.3.1 Glass Microspheres Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

4.4 Fly ASH Microspheres

4.4.1 Fly ASH Microspheres Market Forecast 2028 (US$ MN)

4.5 Metallic Microspheres

4.5.1 Metallic Microspheres Market Forecast 2028 (US$ MN)

4.6 Other Microspheres

4.6.1 Other Microspheres Market Forecast 2028 (US$ MN)



5 Microspheres Market, By Product Type

5.1 Hollow Microspheres

5.1.1 Hollow Microspheres Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

5.2 Solid Microspheres

5.2.1 Solid Microspheres Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



6 Microspheres Market, By Application

6.1 Medical technology

6.1.1 Medical technology Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Automotive Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.3 Cosmetics & personal care

6.3.1 Cosmetics & personal care Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.4 Construction & Composites

6.4.1 Construction & Composites Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.5 Oil & gas

6.5.1 Oil & gas Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.6 Life Science & Biotechnology

6.6.1 Life Science & Biotechnology Market Forecast 2028 (US$ MN)

6.7 Paints & Coatings

6.7.1 Paints & Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.8 Aerospace

6.8.1 Aerospace Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)

6.9 Other Applications

6.9.1 Other Applications Market Forecast to 2028 (US$ MN)



7 Microspheres Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 Germany

7.2.1.2 U.K.

7.2.1.3 Italy

7.2.1.4 France

7.2.1.5 Spain

7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 Japan

7.3.1.2 China

7.3.1.3 India

7.3.1.4 Australia

7.3.1.5 New Zealand

7.3.1.6 Rest of APAC

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.1.2 UAE

7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Argentina

7.5.1.2 Brazil

7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2028 (US$ MN)

7.6.1.1 Africa

7.6.1.2 Caribbean



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 3M

9.2 Akzo Nobel N.V.

9.3 Asia Pacific Microspheres

9.4 Ceno Technologies

9.5 Chase Corporation

9.6 Durgesh Merchandise Pvt. Ltd

9.7 Evonik Industries AG

9.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

9.9 Luminex Corporation

9.10 Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co. Ltd

9.11 Momentive Performance Materials Inc

9.12 Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co., Ltd

9.13 Omya AG

9.14 Petra India Group

9.15 Polysciences Inc.

9.16 Potters Industries LLC

9.17 Sigmund Lindner GmbH

9.18 Sphertotech Inc.

9.19 The Kish Compmay, Inc.

9.20 Trelleborg AB



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmkub1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900