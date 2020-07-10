Dublin, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market By Type (Visual v/s List-Based), By Deployment Mode (On-premise v/s Cloud), By Operating System (Windows v/s iOS), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By Application, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market is driven by the growing popularity of the software among the project management and design teams. Additionally, special features such as ease of annotations & editing, content sharing from anywhere to any device, among others associated with collaborative whiteboard software is further expected to propel the growth of the market until the next few years. Furthermore, technological advancements in the existing software and new software launches with advanced features by the major players is expected to spur the growth of the market over the next few years.



The Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market can be segmented based on type, deployment mode, operating system, organization size, application, company and region. Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the widespread use of collaborative whiteboard software in large enterprises for business meetings, team collaborations, among others.



Regionally, the collaborative whiteboard software market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be attributed to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market include Cisco Systems Inc, InVision, Miro, MURAL, ezTalks, Explain Everything, BeeCanvas, Stormboard, Bluescape, AWW App, Limnu, Google Jamboard, Conceptboard, SimpleDiagrams, Groupboard, SMART kapp, DEEKIT, Twiddla, ZiteBoard, Stormboard and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market based on type, deployment mode, operating system, organization size, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, they sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, they conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, they could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for the various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Visual v/s List-Based)

5.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-premise v/s Cloud)

5.2.3. By Operating System (Windows v/s iOS)

5.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

5.2.5. By Application (Business Meetings, Team Collaborations, Others)

5.2.6. By Company (2019)

5.2.7. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Cisco Systems Inc

13.2. InVision

13.3. Miro

13.4. MURAL

13.5. ezTalks

13.6. Explain Everything

13.7. BeeCanvas

13.8. Stormboard

13.9. Bluescape

13.10. AWW App

13.11. Limnu

13.12. Google Jamboard

13.13. Conceptboard

13.14. SimpleDiagrams

13.15. Groupboard

13.16. SMART kapp

13.17. DEEKIT

13.18. Twiddla

13.19. ZiteBoard

13.20. Stormboard



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About Us & Disclaimer



