TORONTO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced today that it will rely on the temporary blanket relief provided by Canadian Securities Administrators, including the exemptive relief contained in Ontario Instrument 51-504 Temporary Exemptions from Certain Requirements to File or Send Securityholder Materials of the Ontario Securities Commission, to postpone the public filing of its executive compensation disclosure required under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations until such time as the disclosure is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Company’s information circular relating to its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders, which will be held prior to December 31, 2020.



About CF Energy Corp.

CF Energy Corp. is a Canadian public company currently traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the stock symbol “CFY”. It is an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company (or natural gas utility) in the PRC. CF Energy strives to combine leading clean energy technology with natural gas usage to provide sustainable energy to its customer base in the PRC. In 2009, CF Energy was recognized as being one of China’s the Top Ten Most Influential Brands in the Natural Gas Industry and in 2019, ranked amongst the 2019 TSX Venture 50 top performers on the TSX-V for the 2018 year.

